Rain Is On It’s Way & Snow In The Mountains Sunday – Monday Morning
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A cold winter storm going to hit Saturday night through Monday morning with rain showers. The snow level could drop to or lower than 4,000 feet on Sunday night into Monday. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Winter...
High Wind Advisory for Saturday, Sunday And Monday For The High Desert
HIGH DESERT, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday afternoon, all day Sunday and Monday morning. A Gusty Wind Event is for the Victor Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Mojave Desert locations. Also a Wind Advisory from the mountains area. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service...
