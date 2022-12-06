Read full article on original website
Bonnie Lincoln, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie (Walker) Lincoln, 66, entered eternal rest on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie was born July 3, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Willie Mae McGeorge and Emmett Walker. She was a member of...
Paul Richard Grier, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Richard Grier, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman. Paul Grier was born June 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Sevoy Ruston and Cora Grier. He was a graduate of East High School and...
Joanne M. Everly, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne M. Everly, 48, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness. She was born November 21, 1974, in Youngstown, daughter of Jerry M. Hay and the late Rita M. (Berry) Hay. Joanne was a self-employed bookkeeper. She was...
Mabel Foster, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell. She was a 1966...
Twyla Laureen Lockett, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Twyla Laurenn Lockett, 65, of Campbell, transitioned from this earthly labor to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Twyla was born May 3, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Pastor Robert R. Lockett and Reverend...
Shirley A. Megown, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Megown, 85 of Austintown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her beloved husband, her sons, her cat, Liberty and her pastor, Pam Kelly. Shirley was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late...
Paul Seidner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Seidner, Jr., age 88, of Columbiana, passed on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Paul was born on October 15, 1934 in New Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Edith Ulmar Seidner. Paul had worked for Felger’s Farm and...
Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
George W. Sito, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George W. Sito, age 71, of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born March 20, 1951, in Utica, New York, a son of Joseph A. and Elizabeth H. (Vargo) Sito. Formerly of Pierpont and Cleveland, George has been a...
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
George E. Lealand, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Lealand, 80, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born July 20, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Clarence and Florance (Schnoover) Lealand and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Struthers High School before leaving to...
John Jay Maxell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay...
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
Dorothy Mae Oliphant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae (Lamb) Oliphant, 96, of Youngstown passed away on Monday morning, December 5, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown. Dorothy was born on October 31, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George E. and Ann (Morgan) Lamb. Dorothy was a...
James L. Klepper, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Klepper, 83, of Poland, died Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1939 in Huntington, Indiana, a son of Carl and Rose (Smith) Klepper. He came to the area in the 1970s. Jim worked as a newscaster...
Marlene A. Sandor, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene A. Sandor, age 80 of Poland, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Hospice House. She was born in Youngstown and was a daughter of James M. Rich and Ann Stefanich. Marlene was a 1959 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. She furthered...
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
Michael Scott Zatchok, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Scott Zatchok, 53, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Michael was born March 28, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Steven Zatchok and Bettye Murphy Zatchok Pacella. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. After graduation, he...
