Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
New report finds Maine's tribes have suffered financially under Settlement Act
Three researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School have released a report that says Maine's Indian tribes have suffered financially under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. The act, passed more than 40 years ago, has had the affect of blocking federal laws that have helped the economic development of Indian tribes elsewhere in the country.
mainepublic.org
Maine's Chief Justice discusses the dire challenges facing Maine's court system
Last month, Maine’s Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill gave a stark assessment of the state justice system, saying: “We are failing.” She joins us to elaborate on the challenges and obstacles facing Maine’s criminal and civil court systems, including a backlog of cases and a shortage of public defense lawyers. We’ll find out what some potential solutions are to bolstering a justice system in crisis.
mainepublic.org
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
mainepublic.org
Mass shootings may get all the attention, but advocates say don't minimize everyday gun violence
It’s been 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 20 students and six educators dead. The tragedy put renewed focus on America’s gun laws and on the nation’s massive number of mass shootings. But the country also struggles with a less-talked...
mainepublic.org
Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief
Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills. Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call...
Comments / 0