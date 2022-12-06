ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New report finds Maine's tribes have suffered financially under Settlement Act

Three researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School have released a report that says Maine's Indian tribes have suffered financially under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. The act, passed more than 40 years ago, has had the affect of blocking federal laws that have helped the economic development of Indian tribes elsewhere in the country.
Maine's Chief Justice discusses the dire challenges facing Maine's court system

Last month, Maine’s Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill gave a stark assessment of the state justice system, saying: “We are failing.” She joins us to elaborate on the challenges and obstacles facing Maine’s criminal and civil court systems, including a backlog of cases and a shortage of public defense lawyers. We’ll find out what some potential solutions are to bolstering a justice system in crisis.
Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief

Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills. Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call...
