Daily Iowan
Johnson County residents speak against proposed Windham Village plans
Johnson County residents of Windham spoke out against a proposed plan on Thursday at the Board of Supervisors meeting that would set a village boundary for Windham Village. Residents requested the area be left in its current state. The plan would establish Windham — about 14 miles from Iowa City...
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors approves funding request from YMCA Y Pool Project
At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the YMCA of Washington County requested funding from the board. The Y wants to write a grant to Enhance Iowa that would request $845,000 that would go to the fundraising efforts of their pool project. In order to begin the grant writing process, The Y needs $10,000 in support from the community, in this case, the Board of Supervisors, to be able to apply for the grant. The board decided that they would support The Y with a commitment of $2,000 a year for the next five years. “I make a motion for the fund request for the YMCA of Washington County for the Washington Community Y Pool Project for $10,000 to be paid $2,000 a year for the next five years.” Another stipulation for being able to write the grant for Enhance Iowa is that 65% of the funds already had to be raised for the project, which The Y has done.
kciiradio.com
County Agencies Respond To Marengo Fire
Yesterday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. several Washington County agencies responded to a call regarding a building explosion and fire at 810 E. South Street in Marengo. Personnel from Wellman Ambulance, Washington County Ambulance, and Washington County Emergency Management were requested to assist with the incident. Members of the Washington County Fire Department also responded, bringing with them fire-fighting foam. The foam is used to more effectively battle fires caused by burning fuels and other combustible liquids.
kciiradio.com
Woodlawn Cemetery Project Finalized
A project was recently completed for a Washington landmark. Woodlawn Cemetery, listed on the National Register of Historic Places – is now home to a new shelter and gate. On December 5, the Washington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in recognition of the restoration project being completed. The shelter was constructed with local funds by the Washington Improvement League, founded in 1915 by some of Washington’s leading women.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Tour Of Lights Drive-Thru This Weekend
Anyone hoping to enjoy the holiday decorations and lights from the comfort of their own cars will have that opportunity this weekend at the Louisa County Tour of Lights. Presented by the Louisa 4-H County Council, tours are available Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 5-7 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
kciiradio.com
Tractor fire near Keota
At approximately 10:18 on Thursday the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a report of a tractor on fire at 1109 Highway 92 near Keota. The tractor was west of the house near lots of hay. The Keota Fire Department and Keota QRS responded to the call and were able to extinguish the fire. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Gault Resigns from the Washington City Council
Steve Gault, 2nd Ward City Council Member, announced his resignation from the Washington City Council Tuesday. During the final minutes of the meeting, Gault had prepared a statement announcing his resignation. Gault had words for his future successor, Gault states. “ If you’re a city councilman, your doing it for yourself because you do not have an agenda. If you have a bunch of people doing all this stuff, you have an agenda, and the agenda is eventually you want to take over the city council, and that’s what I’ve seen.” Gault’s term isn’t set to expire until December 2025. It is unknown yet how the board will decide to fill the position. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, we are talking with Millie Youngquist from the Community Foundation of Washington County about the new endowments that they received.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Hospitals and Clinics Awarded
Washington County Hospital and Clinics were awarded the American Association of University Women 2022 Education Award this month. WCHC values education and provides educational opportunities through multiple initiatives. Through partnerships with various colleges, universities, and high schools, WCHC works to train the next generation of healthcare providers and leaders. Additionally, WCHC offers staff and providers, as well as patients and their families, a broad array of education opportunities.
kciiradio.com
Last Day to Visit Santa on the square is Saturday
The last day to visit Santa on the square in Washington is Saturday from 1 to 4PM. Located at the former YMCA building on the square, 121 E, Main Street. Children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and share their Christmas list. If you can’t make it to the square but still want advice about how to make it on the nice list before christmas, KCII will be interviewing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to find out. Tune in the week of Christmas to hear what they have to say about the season.
KCRG.com
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
kciiradio.com
KCII Radiothon December 14th
KCII is continuing the tradition this year with the 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive. We’re looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. This week, KCII General Manager Joe Nichols spoke about what the radiothon day will sound like. “We will have several clients that are gonna join us in the studio. We will be out and also doing a little bit of a live broadcast during that day. What you’re going to be hearing is us talking with the clients that are in studio, the types of things that they do to support the community. Why it’s important to them, so we will be going over all kinds of stuff, what they do as a business.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII during our day of giving live Radiothon Wednesday, December 14th, from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
kciiradio.com
Washington County 4-H Robotics Club to Host First Competition
The Washington County 4-H Eaglebots Robotics 4-H Club is hosting a First Tech Challenge robotics meet on December 10th in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall. Thirteen teams from across this side of Iowa, ranging from Dubuque to Iowa City to Bettendorf, will be competing in the competition. KCII spoke with Amy Green, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H & Youth Coordinator, about the upcoming competition. “We are excited and thankful our volunteers and our kids also want to bring people to Washington and want to, you know, be the host! And so we’re excited that they have taken on that extra step and work to invite people to Washington and to see our facility and compete here.” The teams compete with each other and against a time clock during the competition. Teams will be in full competition from about 10-1 pm. The 4-H Eaglebots Club is a specialty club that focuses on First Tech Challenges. First Tech Challenge is a robotics competition for students in grades 7–12 to compete head to head by designing, building, and programming a robot to compete in an alliance format against other teams.
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst
Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
