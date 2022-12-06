Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCII Radiothon December 14th
KCII is continuing the tradition this year with the 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive. We’re looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. This week, KCII General Manager Joe Nichols spoke about what the radiothon day will sound like. “We will have several clients that are gonna join us in the studio. We will be out and also doing a little bit of a live broadcast during that day. What you’re going to be hearing is us talking with the clients that are in studio, the types of things that they do to support the community. Why it’s important to them, so we will be going over all kinds of stuff, what they do as a business.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII during our day of giving live Radiothon Wednesday, December 14th, from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks.
Washington County 4-H Robotics Club to Host First Competition
The Washington County 4-H Eaglebots Robotics 4-H Club is hosting a First Tech Challenge robotics meet on December 10th in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall. Thirteen teams from across this side of Iowa, ranging from Dubuque to Iowa City to Bettendorf, will be competing in the competition. KCII spoke with Amy Green, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H & Youth Coordinator, about the upcoming competition. “We are excited and thankful our volunteers and our kids also want to bring people to Washington and want to, you know, be the host! And so we’re excited that they have taken on that extra step and work to invite people to Washington and to see our facility and compete here.” The teams compete with each other and against a time clock during the competition. Teams will be in full competition from about 10-1 pm. The 4-H Eaglebots Club is a specialty club that focuses on First Tech Challenges. First Tech Challenge is a robotics competition for students in grades 7–12 to compete head to head by designing, building, and programming a robot to compete in an alliance format against other teams.
Last Day to Visit Santa on the square is Saturday
The last day to visit Santa on the square in Washington is Saturday from 1 to 4PM. Located at the former YMCA building on the square, 121 E, Main Street. Children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and share their Christmas list. If you can’t make it to the square but still want advice about how to make it on the nice list before christmas, KCII will be interviewing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to find out. Tune in the week of Christmas to hear what they have to say about the season.
Woodlawn Cemetery Project Finalized
A project was recently completed for a Washington landmark. Woodlawn Cemetery, listed on the National Register of Historic Places – is now home to a new shelter and gate. On December 5, the Washington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in recognition of the restoration project being completed. The shelter was constructed with local funds by the Washington Improvement League, founded in 1915 by some of Washington’s leading women.
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers to assist with decorating for Christmas. The church has a number of facilities, including a church basement, an education center, and an outside common area for socializing. These are the areas Saint Mary’s is looking to dress up for the Christmas season. Decorating begins at 6:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Monday will focus on the inside of the Church. Wednesday, the other facilities and the outside will be the focus. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up at Saint Mary’s Church in Riverside, located at 360 Washburn St. The goal is to get the community involved while also allowing them to enjoy the Christmas season. They look forward to celebrating the diverse talents that each volunteer has to offer. For more information on how to get involved, find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Louisa County Tour Of Lights Drive-Thru This Weekend
Anyone hoping to enjoy the holiday decorations and lights from the comfort of their own cars will have that opportunity this weekend at the Louisa County Tour of Lights. Presented by the Louisa 4-H County Council, tours are available Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 5-7 p.m.
Washington Boys Seek Big Conference Dub over Burlington on KCII
The Washington Demon boys basketball team will look for a big conference win tonight when they host Burlington in a game you can hear on KCII. Despite some strong offense to start the season, Washington has dropped two of its first three games. Senior guard Ethan Patterson is averaging 20 points per game, and strong performances from Evan Van Der Molen and Aden and Ajay Six have propelled the Demons to 64 points per game.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LINDSEY POGMORE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Band & Choir Director at Winfield-Mount Union, Lindsey Pogmore, about her fundraising success and the WMU music department.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, we are talking with Millie Youngquist from the Community Foundation of Washington County about the new endowments that they received.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nicole Gish
On today’s program, we are talking with Nicole Gish about the NESTT program.
Demons Do It Again in Conference Hoops by Beating Burlington
The Washington Demon boys basketball team secured another vital conference win last night in a 59-44 defeat of previously unbeaten Burlington. Washington leaned on free-throw shooting and strong defense to lead 25-23 at halftime, then pulled away in the second half by continuing to give no ground. Considering the opponent and its star players like Merquiche Lewis and JJ Martin, Demons head coach Collin Stark told KCII Sports that the win is easily his team’s best defensive performance of the young season.
Demons Wrestling Drops Dual Double Dip
Washington Demon wrestling suffered a setback in team competition last night, dropping a pair of duals. Washington lost to conference rival Fairfield 44-27 and was also defeated 51-24 by Ottumwa. The Demons still had solid individual performances, led by sophomore Aaron Boone remaining unbeaten and winning both of his bouts at 120 pounds with a pin. Jack Kleese was also two-for-two in getting pins at 132 lbs. Junior Chase Greiner split a pair of bouts but did pick up a pin at 160, as did senior Curtis Stender at 195 and junior Lane Schrock at 152. Freshman Layne Moore picked up a win at 126 via a 7-5 decision to round things out for Washington, which will wrestle again tomorrow at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Golden Hawk Archers Shoot at Prairie
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams are back in action Saturday at Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Hawks were at Washington last weekend and finished third of three schools in the high school bullseye contest with a team score of 3034. Freshman Elijah Statler had the top performance with a 276, including 13 tens, placing sixth overall in the boys shoot. Kyla Karnes was ninth in the girls contest with a 262 that included eight tens. Morgyn Nafziger also went top 10 for the Golden Hawk girls, finishing in 10th place. In the high school 3D contest, Mid-Prairie was second of two teams with a 1550. Josee Mueller was the overall girls champion. The Mid-Prairie senior put together a 269 that included 10 tens. Caiden Sellers had the top boys performance, placing fourth with a 259 with six tens. Other girls top 10 performances for the Hawks included Morgyn Nafziger third, Allie Whetstine sixth, and Kyla Karnes 10th. For boys top tens, Koby Karnes was sixth and Milo Sieren seventh.
WACO Wrangles Hoops Sweep Vs Columbus
The WACO Warriors were victorious in both of their basketball games last night against the Columbus Wildcats. In the girls’ game, WACO led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and expanded that advantage to 13 points at halftime. The Warriors would go on to win 60-41 thanks to another big offensive night from Ellah Kissell. The senior scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the second half. Junior Emma Wagler added 12 points to help WACO improve to 3-2. Columbus senior Victoria Howell did her best with 14 points and four three-pointers, but it was not enough to keep the Wildcats from falling to 4-3.
Tractor fire near Keota
At approximately 10:18 on Thursday the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a report of a tractor on fire at 1109 Highway 92 near Keota. The tractor was west of the house near lots of hay. The Keota Fire Department and Keota QRS responded to the call and were able to extinguish the fire. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Washington County Hospitals and Clinics Awarded
Washington County Hospital and Clinics were awarded the American Association of University Women 2022 Education Award this month. WCHC values education and provides educational opportunities through multiple initiatives. Through partnerships with various colleges, universities, and high schools, WCHC works to train the next generation of healthcare providers and leaders. Additionally, WCHC offers staff and providers, as well as patients and their families, a broad array of education opportunities.
Mid-Prairie In Iowa City for River Valley Tri
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys wrestling team takes the next step on the River Valley Conference schedule Thursday night when they travel to Iowa City Regina for a River Valley Conference triangular against Monticello and the home Regals. The Hawks were last in duel action a week ago when they beat Dyersville-Beckman but fell to Tipton and West Branch in an RVC quad at Tipton. The Hawks were led by senior Owen Trimpe at 170lbs who scored points in each of the three duals. Mid-Prairie was in tournament action over the weekend at New London where they finished as team runners-up with Mose Yoder at 120lbs and Landry Gingerich at 145 winning titles. Trimpe’s 6-0 record at 170 leads the Hawks overall with sophomore Mason Howe at 132 and senior Terry Bordenave at 220lbs both with five wins each.
Wildcats Wrangle Wrestling Dual Wins Over Lone Tree, New London
The Columbus Wildcats picked up a pair of wrestling dual victories last night in Lone Tree. Columbus blanked the Lone Tree Lions 78-0 and defeated New London 57-16. The Wildcats got victories via pin from senior Dante Zuniga at 145 pounds; freshman Trevor Phillips at 152; junior Cole Storm at 160; and freshman Bowen Thomson and Ty Scorpil at 126. Lone Tree also lost their dual against New London 48-6. The Lions’ lone individual win came from sophomore Brody Magruder, who pinned his opponent at 152 lbs. While Lone Tree will head to Tri-County tomorrow, Columbus will be wrestling at Colfax-Mingo this weekend.
Mid-Prairie Meets Bears Friday in Double Dip
It’s a road trip for Mid-Prairie basketball Friday when the boys and girls take on West Branch. The Golden Hawk girls are 2-4 this season and in the middle of a tough stretch, dropping a five point game to No. 15 West Liberty Tuesday in Wellman and a one point setback Thursday against No. 8 Iowa City Regina last time out. Nora Pennington led the Hawks against the Regals with a season high 14 points. On the year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 53 per game and giving up 50, shooting 33% from the floor, 31% from long range and 59% at the line with 32 boards, nine assists, nine steals and 13 turnovers per game. Individual leaders feature Amara Jones with 13 points, six assists and four steals per game. Landry Pacha is best on the boards with six a night.
KCII Basketball Scoreboard for December 9th
Sigourney Savages 46, Belle Plaine Plaineswomen 17. New London Tigers 18, Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders 51. New London Tigers 87, Holy Trinity Catholic Crusaders 66. Hillcrest Academy Ravens 81, Louisa-Muscatine Falcons 67.
