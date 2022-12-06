ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Concealed Carry Holder Wounds 2 Suspects in Loop Shootout

A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop. The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large

U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
LOMBARD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 Dead, 4 hurt In LaGrange Road crash

Two people were killed and four more injured in a traffic crash Sunday afternoon on LaGrange Road in unincorporated Palos Park. Cook County Sheriff’s Police said a 56-year-old man died at the scene and a 54-year-old woman died of her injuries at an area hospital. Police said they responded...
PALOS PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 women mugged by man who escapes in a U-Haul truck, Chicago police say

Chicago — Three women, including a 72-year-old and a 62-year-old, have been mugged this week on the North Side by a man who escaped in a small U-Haul box truck. After robbing the women, the offender quickly drives to a store, usually Target, and uses the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise and gift cards.
CHICAGO, IL
