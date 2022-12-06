Read full article on original website
Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical
CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
Concealed Carry Holder Wounds 2 Suspects in Loop Shootout
A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop. The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Woman critical in Hyde Park apartment fire with hoarder conditions: officials
CHICAGO — One person was critically injured in an extra-alarm apartment fire in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a three-flat apartment complex in the 5100 block of South Kenwood. A fire commissioner said the blaze was especially difficult to strike due to a hoarding situation inside the […]
U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large
U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
Family Seeks Answers After Grandmother Dies Following Little Village Hit-and-Run
A Chicago family is expressing anger and heartbreak after a grandmother of 10 died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in the Little Village neighborhood, authorities said. Relatives described the victim, Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, as the rock of her family. "My mom was literally the light in everybody’s life,"...
Chicago Police Officers Spread Holiday Cheer to Families of Injured Colleagues
Chicago police officers are brightening the spirits of fellow officers who have been injured on the job, as well as their loves ones, this holiday season. Year after year, Operation Santa, a program led by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, seeks to bring joy to the families of officers who were killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty.
Chef badly injured after being pushed face-first onto CTA Blue Line tracks in Wicker Park
A chef was seriously injured when he was pushed face-first onto the CTA tracks in Wicker Park while on his way home from work.
Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck
Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene. Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a...
Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound on Englewood porch dies
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
Body of 21-year-old, last seen at River North bar, recovered from Lake Michigan
A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday. The 21-year-old was discovered unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
Chicago Police Issue Warning After 11 Armed Robberies Reported in 5 Hours
Chicago Police issued a community alert after at least 11 armed robberies were reported within a span of five hours Wednesday morning. The incidents happened in five Chicago neighborhoods; Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park and Austin. In these cases, the victims were walking in the early morning hours...
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago
No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice
A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
2 Dead, 4 hurt In LaGrange Road crash
Two people were killed and four more injured in a traffic crash Sunday afternoon on LaGrange Road in unincorporated Palos Park. Cook County Sheriff’s Police said a 56-year-old man died at the scene and a 54-year-old woman died of her injuries at an area hospital. Police said they responded...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
cwbchicago.com
3 women mugged by man who escapes in a U-Haul truck, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three women, including a 72-year-old and a 62-year-old, have been mugged this week on the North Side by a man who escaped in a small U-Haul box truck. After robbing the women, the offender quickly drives to a store, usually Target, and uses the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise and gift cards.
NBC Chicago
