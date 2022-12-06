Read full article on original website
Related
State announces equipment grants for fire departments
The Baker-Polito administration announced the award of $5 million in grants to fire departments across the state for the purchase of safety equipment. “We ask so much of our firefighters and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Mass. State Lottery winners: 5 people win $100,000 tickets
Five people across Massachusetts claimed lottery prizes worth $100,000 on Thursday, according to state lottery officials. Two of the $100,000 winners bought their lottery tickets at separate stores in Belmont — Handy Spa and the Belmont Variety store. The other winners purchased their tickets at Aldenville Liquor Store in Chicopee, a Pride gas station in Palmer, and a Mobil gas station in Seekonk, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Massachusetts weather: Here’s how much snow is forecast Saturday, Sunday
It might be time to bust out that snow shovel from storage. Minor snowfall is expected in parts of Massachusetts this weekend. Some showers are possible Saturday, but the bulk of the wintry precipitation is forecast Sunday, according to meteorologists. There are two chances for accumulating snow in the next...
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Mass. this Sunday night (map)
Up to 3 inches of snow may fall in parts of Massachusetts on Sunday night, mainly in areas west of Interstate 495, officials said. The forecast does not call for any heavy snow or major disruptions, but it does present one of the first chances this season for real accumulating snow after weeks of somewhat balmier conditions.
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
Mass. snow forecast: Some areas could see up to 3 inches, forecasters say
Conditions on the tail end of the weekend may be right for a few inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts. Up to 3 inches could fall in Western Mass., National Weather Service forecasters said. The center of the state may see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulate, while areas mainly east of Worcester could be left with under an inch.
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
CDC says more Mass. counties at elevated rate of COVID risk
Ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an assessment based on their rate of new cases and the capacity of local hospitals to treat patients. Before Thanksgiving, two of the state’s 14 counties were rated “medium” on the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100K scratch ticket sold at Price Chopper
A $100,000 lottery scratch ticket was sold at a Price Chopper and claimed on Wednesday in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Sutton, and was from the “Millions” scratch off game. Overall, there were 456 winning lottery tickets worth at least...
Assault in Nebraska led to arrest of Worcester man on charge of sending obscene material to minor
The dating website chat logs of a minor who was sexually assaulted in Nebraska led federal agents to arrest a Worcester man who is now accused of sending that same minor obscene photos of himself, court documents showed. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court...
Stockbridge is one of the best Christmas towns in the US, Readers Digest says
One town in Massachusetts is being called one of the best Christmas towns in the country to visit. Reader’s Digest compiled an extensive list of the best Christmas towns across the country. Stockbridge was the only Massachusetts town to make the list, perfect for what Reader’s Digest is calling “a Norman Rockwell Christmas.”
Gov.-elect Maura Healey to hold special radio Q&A ahead of inauguration
As her inauguration approaches, Gov.-elect Maura Healey will participate in a special radio program later this month, giving Bay Staters the opportunity to learn more about her historic incoming administration. Healey will participate in a half-hour “Ask The Governor-Elect” segment on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, hosted by Jim Braude...
Jury deliberating in trial of Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the trial of a father and son accused of a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud operation after lawyers offered their closing arguments. Ali Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar appeared before federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton for the final day of their five-day jury trial in...
As Galvin certifies ‘millionaires tax,’ he urges changes to the law
Massachusetts gained a new constitutional amendment on Thursday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin has certified Ballot Question 1, also commonly referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, that imposes a 4% surtax on all income exceeding $1 million.
ATM theft leads Tyngsborough police on pursuit, suspect still at large
An investigation is underway by Tyngsborough police after multiple suspects were seen breaking into a bank ATM on Thursday morning. Two to three suspects were seen on surveillance video holdings tools to smash an ATM at an Enterprise Bank located on 253 Middlesex Rd., police said in a statement. Police were notified at around 3:15 a.m. by a 911 call.
