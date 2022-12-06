ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered with plenty of holiday deals and rollbacks designed to help you get everything you need, without overspending.

Whether you're hosting a party, going all out on holiday decorations, shopping for gifts -- for yourself or someone else -- or all of the above, the discount retailer has bargains sure to impress. In fact, there are so many deals to be had at Walmart this month, you'll likely be able to save money on many items already on your list.

Strategizing before you shop is the key to success, as it ensures you won't miss any bargains. In fact, you might find that items on your shopping list for another store are actually cheaper at Walmart.

Ready to start saving? Here's a look at eight of the best deals you'll find at Walmart this December.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Typically priced at $44.99, score a serious deal on a National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree. It's available in eight colors, including white, black, blue, champagne, pink, red, silver and turquoise.

This 4-foot-tall tinsel tree has a 24-inch diameter base, making it the perfect way to fill a space with holiday cheer. Hypo-allergenic with fire-resistant needles, this tree also has 70 white UL lights strung on its branches, creating a beautiful glow.

Best Choice Products Two-Piece Lighted Christmas Deer Set

Fill your yard with Christmas joy by purchasing the Best Choice Products Two-Piece Lighted Christmas Deer Set. Originally priced at $149.99, this sturdy doe and fawn set is made from durable wire frames that are secured into your lawn with included stakes and zip ties.

The set features 210 LED lights that stay cool to the touch and are operated by two-prong power cords. No need to worry if harsh winter weather is the standard in your area, as this set is built to withstand the elements.

iRobot Roomba i1+

Make vacuuming a thing of the past with the Roomba i155220 Robot Vacuum. Typically priced at $529.99, this handy robot features a clean base automatic dirt disposal that allows it to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Featuring 10 times power-lifting suction, this vacuum cleans in neat rows and uses dual multisurface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types. You can even program it to clean when you're away, allowing you to come home to a nice clean house.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

Save serious money on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum, regularly priced at $199.99. This upright vacuum features a detachable pod to clean hard-to-reach areas, as well as a button to easily switch between deep carpet cleanings and gentle cleanings on hard floors.

You'll also enjoy Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum. It also has an extra-large dust cup, so you can clean longer without having to stop and empty debris into the trash.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod and Carafe Coffee Maker

Originally priced at $109, you'll save $30 on the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod and Carafe Coffee Maker. Available in black or moonlight gray, this versatile brewer allows you to use K-Cup pods and ground coffee to make your drink of choice.

Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine

A major bargain, the Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine is just over 50% off its standard $299 list price. Bring premium bar cocktails into your home with this fast and easy machine that allows you to create the perfect cocktail in a matter of seconds.

Just set your two spirits of choice, insert a capsule and the machine will recognize the cocktail immediately by barcode. The easy-to-use LCD display will even suggest the proper glassware for your drink.

Ameriwood Home Lumina Fireplace TV Stand

Made in eight different colors -- prices vary by color -- the Ameriwood Home Lumina Fireplace TV Stand was originally offered for $529. More than just a place to put your television, it comes with a 23-inch electric fireplace insert that can warm up a 400-square-foot room.

You can manage the fire with a timer or turn the heat off and just enjoy the look of the flames. This stand can hold up to a 70-inch flat-paneled TV, with a maximum weight of 120 pounds.

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

A major steal, the Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Cubic Zirconia Earrings were originally listed at $150. Available in rose gold, yellow gold and silver, these earrings dazzle in the light.

Pair them with a dressy outfit for a holiday party or as a gift, these lead-free, nickel-free earrings come with a luxury ribbon jewelry box. Sold by Cate & Chloe, the company offers a 30-day warranty, 100% money-back guarantee and hassle-free returns.

