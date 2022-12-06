Interior Designer Shares How to Style All of Your Goodwill Finds Literally In Goodwill

That’s an effective tutorial.

If you're a fan of vintage furniture shopping at the flea market - or Goodwill - this is for you! You can either flip an affordable piece of furniture at Goodwill and make it look expensive, or you can style what you can find at the store to get a better visual.

TikToker @getshelfhelp demonstrates in her video, how she styles the pieces she finds at Goodwill, before she decides to buy them. And it makes sense!

View the original article to see embedded media.

I guess there is so much new to learn when it comes to thrifting and styling - especially furniture!

Not only is this a good way to test out if the items you like in the store go well together, but it is also a good way to see how a piece of furniture - such as this table - looks styled. And if it would look great in your home, or your clients home.

According to the comments section, people certainly loved this styling tip as well.

TikToker @smorepoptart posted,

"I feel like this could help thrift stores sell so much more!"

And @nailedbythemermaid said,

"I loveeee goodwill!!! Most of my home decor and furniture come from there (we “renovate” them of course)."

Another TikToker @yayasis02 wrote,

"Super cute."

Yet another person (@paletaverde) wanted to know what the employees thought.

"I'm curious to employees perspective haha."

Indeed, us too!

So next time you go furniture thrifting, make sure to style the items first before you buy them. It will certainly make a difference!

