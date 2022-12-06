ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Interior Designer Shares How to Style All of Your Goodwill Finds Literally In Goodwill

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCoHW_0jYyNDgG00

That’s an effective tutorial.

If you're a fan of vintage furniture shopping at the flea market - or Goodwill - this is for you! You can either flip an affordable piece of furniture at Goodwill and make it look expensive, or you can style what you can find at the store to get a better visual.

TikToker @getshelfhelp demonstrates in her video, how she styles the pieces she finds at Goodwill, before she decides to buy them. And it makes sense!

View the original article to see embedded media.

I guess there is so much new to learn when it comes to thrifting and styling - especially furniture!

Not only is this a good way to test out if the items you like in the store go well together, but it is also a good way to see how a piece of furniture - such as this table - looks styled. And if it would look great in your home, or your clients home.

According to the comments section, people certainly loved this styling tip as well.

TikToker @smorepoptart posted,

"I feel like this could help thrift stores sell so much more!"

And @nailedbythemermaid said,

"I loveeee goodwill!!! Most of my home decor and furniture come from there (we “renovate” them of course)."

Another TikToker @yayasis02 wrote,

"Super cute."

Yet another person (@paletaverde) wanted to know what the employees thought.

"I'm curious to employees perspective haha."

Indeed, us too!

So next time you go furniture thrifting, make sure to style the items first before you buy them. It will certainly make a difference!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
veranda.com

How to Shop Etsy Like an Interior Designer

Etsy is a magical wonderland for finding one-of-a-kind entertaining essentials, vintage artwork, midcentury furniture, and just about anything else you can think of. The digital marketplace is full of unique vendors from around the globe, making it a little too easy to get lost for hours scrolling through authentic Turkish rugs, French antique linens, and bespoke wooden furniture. However, with a little help from some of the key players in the design industry, Etsy can be your one-stop shop for both specific items and frivolous purchases that are waiting to find the right place in your home. Shopping on Etsy also helps us support small businesses, important causes, and a global marketplace.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
994
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy