Detroit, MI

Centre Daily

Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Report: NFL Fines Ja’Marr Chase for Taunting Penalty Against Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The NFL fined Ja'Marr Chase for his taunting penalty against the Chiefs this past Sunday. According to Tom Pelisserro, Chase got clipped with a $15,914 fine for the gesture he directed at the Chiefs Secondary. The Bengal star wide receiver finished the contest with 7 catches for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Jim Harbaugh Got It Right with JJ McCarthy

Head coach Jim Harbaugh had a big decision to make entering the 2022 season. He could either roll with his returning starter in Cade McNamara - a senior quarterback who helped lead Michigan to a 12-win season that included a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship - or he could roll with the talented sophomore quarterback in JJ McCarthy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Texans: How Eagles Can Help Dallas Stop RB Dameon Pierce

The Dallas Cowboys have faced no shortage of star running backs as of late. But in matchups that, on paper, seem to be unfavorable for a middling Cowboys run defense, trends have been tossed aside. The Cowboys (9-3) will now face a star in the making on Sunday at AT&T...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Five Things the 49ers Need to Know About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This Sunday, the 49ers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been surprisingly mediocre despite having a good defense, good weapons on offense and the greatest quarterback of his era. To find out more about the Buccaneers and their matchup with the 49ers, I spoke to David Harrison, who...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 14

The New Orleans Saints are as close as they can get to being eliminated from the playoffs this season. Tom Brady launched a record-setting comeback on Monday Night Football, defeating the Saints right before their Week 14 bye. The Saints may be out, but newcomer wide receiver Chris Olave still...
Centre Daily

Seven Oklahoma Players Earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, postseason awards season is in full swing with the Associated Press releasing their all-conference teams on Friday. In the Big 12, seven Oklahoma players received selection for the all-league teams with two getting first-team honors. Offensive tackle Anton Harrison and punter Michael...
NORMAN, OK
Centre Daily

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Eagles

The New York Giants made two standard elevations from their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But it's the moves they didn't make which are telling. Cornerback Zyon Gilbert and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson were the standard practice squad elevations. Gilbert made his NFL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

