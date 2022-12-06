Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Report: NFL Fines Ja’Marr Chase for Taunting Penalty Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The NFL fined Ja'Marr Chase for his taunting penalty against the Chiefs this past Sunday. According to Tom Pelisserro, Chase got clipped with a $15,914 fine for the gesture he directed at the Chiefs Secondary. The Bengal star wide receiver finished the contest with 7 catches for...
Jim Harbaugh Got It Right with JJ McCarthy
Head coach Jim Harbaugh had a big decision to make entering the 2022 season. He could either roll with his returning starter in Cade McNamara - a senior quarterback who helped lead Michigan to a 12-win season that included a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship - or he could roll with the talented sophomore quarterback in JJ McCarthy.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Stroud ties Dwayne Haskins (2018) and Justin Fields (2019) for the highest finish by a Buckeye since Troy Smith won the award in 2006.
Cowboys vs. Texans: How Eagles Can Help Dallas Stop RB Dameon Pierce
The Dallas Cowboys have faced no shortage of star running backs as of late. But in matchups that, on paper, seem to be unfavorable for a middling Cowboys run defense, trends have been tossed aside. The Cowboys (9-3) will now face a star in the making on Sunday at AT&T...
Jalen Mills, Jakobi Meyers Status Revealed: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 14 matchup in Glendale. The Pats and the Cards are set to square off on Monday night, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.
Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony...
Five Things the 49ers Need to Know About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This Sunday, the 49ers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been surprisingly mediocre despite having a good defense, good weapons on offense and the greatest quarterback of his era. To find out more about the Buccaneers and their matchup with the 49ers, I spoke to David Harrison, who...
NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 14
The New Orleans Saints are as close as they can get to being eliminated from the playoffs this season. Tom Brady launched a record-setting comeback on Monday Night Football, defeating the Saints right before their Week 14 bye. The Saints may be out, but newcomer wide receiver Chris Olave still...
2022 Heisman Trophy awarded to University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams
NEW YORK — The University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy for 2022 Saturday evening. This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony took place Saturday at the Lincoln Center in New York, according to the AP. The Heisman Memorial Trophy recognized one college football player...
NFL Draft Profile: Anfernee Orji, Linebacker, Vanderbilt Commodores
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Seven Oklahoma Players Earn AP All-Big 12 Honors
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, postseason awards season is in full swing with the Associated Press releasing their all-conference teams on Friday. In the Big 12, seven Oklahoma players received selection for the all-league teams with two getting first-team honors. Offensive tackle Anton Harrison and punter Michael...
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Eagles
The New York Giants made two standard elevations from their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But it's the moves they didn't make which are telling. Cornerback Zyon Gilbert and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson were the standard practice squad elevations. Gilbert made his NFL...
