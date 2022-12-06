ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million for propulsion and spaceplane work

SAN FRANCISCO – Dawn Aerospace has raised $20 million to expand its line of in-space propulsion products and to extend spaceplane development. New Zealand’s Icehouse Ventures led the investment round for Dawn, a space transportation company based in New Zealand, the Netherlands and the United States. GD1 and Movac, investors also based in New Zealand, supported the round.
Antenna maker Anywaves plots aggressive US expansion

TAMPA, Fla. — French satellite antenna maker Anywaves said Dec. 8 it has raised around $3 million to help capture more business from U.S. customers. Anywaves CEO Nicolas Capet said the funds from French investor Ylliade Groupe enable the company to accelerate sales and marketing efforts in the United States, where only 10% of its customers are currently based.
SES government unit rebranded as SES Space & Defense

WASHINGTON — The U.S.-based subsidiary of satellite operator SES has been renamed to reflect the company’s focus on the national security market. SES Government Solutions, based in Reston, Virginia, will begin operating under the new name SES Space & Defense effective Dec. 8, the company announced. The renaming...
Terran Orbital creates new business unit to produce imaging satellites

WASHINGTON — Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital has formed a new business unit that will produce electro-optical imaging satellites, the company announced Dec. 8. Named Optical Solutions Group, this segment of the company plans to sell both off-the-shelf and custom-made imaging satellites, Terran Orbital’s CEO Marc Bell told SpaceNews.
NASA preparing for Orion splashdown to conclude Artemis 1

WASHINGTON — NASA’s Orion spacecraft is in the home stretch of the Artemis 1 uncrewed test flight as the agency prepares for the vehicle’s ultimate test: reentry and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Project officials said at a Dec. 8 briefing that all was going well with...
Europe celebrates performance of Orion service module

WASHINGTON — As the Artemis 1 mission nears its conclusion, European Space Agency and industry officials praised the performance of the Orion spacecraft’s service module, which some see as a step towards a European crewed spacecraft. The Artemis 1 mission is set to conclude Dec. 11 with the...
Astrobotic lander undergoes tests ahead of launch

WASHINGTON — Astrobotic’s first lunar lander has passed a key set of acceptance tests, keeping the spacecraft on schedule for a launch in early 2023. The company announced Dec. 8 that its Peregrine lander completed vibration and acoustics testing at a commercial facility on New York’s Long Island. The tests confirmed the spacecraft can handle conditions during its launch on a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur.
SpaceX requests permission for direct-to-smartphone service

TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX could provide “full and continuous” direct-to-smartphone services across much of the globe with less than a third of the 7,500 Gen 2 Starlink satellites approved last week, the company said in a request to add the capability to the broadband constellation. SpaceX filed...
