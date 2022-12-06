ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: Raking, Winter Wander, Boat Parade, Ghost of Pop

If you like Maymont and want to give back we’ve got the perfect way to spend your Saturday. Grab your rake and head on over. Registration is recommended. Bid farewell to fall with One Great Morning of Raking in Maymont’s Japanese Garden on Saturday, December 10, 9am-noon. Work alongside Maymont’s horticulture team to help care for the historic Japanese Garden.
rvahub.com

PHOTOS & GAME SUMMARY: Rams Fall to Jacksonville

Location: Richmond, Va. (Stuart C. Siegel Center) Johns tied a career-high with his 20-point performance. He shot 5-of-10 from the field and made 9-of-12 from the free-throw line. In his first collegiate start, freshman forward Tobi Lawal added a career-high ten points and five boards for VCU. VCU forced 13...
