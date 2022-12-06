If you like Maymont and want to give back we’ve got the perfect way to spend your Saturday. Grab your rake and head on over. Registration is recommended. Bid farewell to fall with One Great Morning of Raking in Maymont’s Japanese Garden on Saturday, December 10, 9am-noon. Work alongside Maymont’s horticulture team to help care for the historic Japanese Garden.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO