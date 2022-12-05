ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluevalleypost.com

Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔

Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise. What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
wycokck.org

Historic Westheight Neighborhood Association Holiday Homes Tour 2022

The Historic Westheight Neighborhood Association invites you to purchase your tickets now for the Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 (1PM-6PM). The neighborhood is listed on the National and State Register of Historic Places. The homes built in Westheight Manor cover many styles that were...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KIX 105.7

You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!

Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
SEDALIA, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park

Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kshb.com

Don't miss the Festival of Lights!

"Powell Gardens is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Bundle up with family and friends for Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens open Wed-Sun, 4-10 p.m. As you stroll a one-mile, lighted, outdoor path, pause for plenty of Instagram and holiday-card worthy photo moments along the way. Encounter immersive botanic installations that show off the exceptional architecture and landscape elements of the Gardens while enjoying plenty of sweet treats and beverages, including Country Club Bank Cocoa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat

Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Kris Kringle & Winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adorable puppies are up for adoption at Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. In this weeks Pet Pick, you’ll meet Kris Kringle and Winter! Learn more at HSGKC.org.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Visit Red Door Grill for the holidays

"Red Door Grill is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Red Door Grill is all decked out for the holidays! Stop in today to check out their holiday menu.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thebakerorange.com

Snowglobe Express Returns to Baldwin City

The Snowglobe Express, located at Midland Railway in Baldwin City, is a 12-mile Christmas train ride and experience for adults and children. Night ride tickets are $60 for adults and premium tickets are $78, with a $5 service fee. Premium tickets include access to premium parking, a voucher for free hot cocoa or cocktail, a free beanie upon arrival, and a more decorated car on the way to and from the main event at the North Pole.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
KANSAS CITY, MO
jimmycsays.com

Brian Platt must go. Now.

I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy