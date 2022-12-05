Read full article on original website
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Kansas City chef Michael Smith realized 'there was a bigger world' through food
Michael Smith discovered he liked to cook at an early age while growing up in Texas with his mother and sister. "We just didn't always have a lot to eat around the house. And so I wanted to be in the restaurant business in a way because I wanted to always have food," he recalled.
inkansascity.com
Rye Shares Three of the Restaurant’s Favorite Recipes in Honor of Anniversary
For a decade now, Kansas Citians have been enjoying some of the tastiest comfort food the Midwest has to offer at Rye. The local restaurant’s first location in Leawood celebrates ten years of business on December 22, and Rye’s Plaza location celebrated five years on November 27. Founded...
bluevalleypost.com
Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔
Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise. What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.
wycokck.org
Historic Westheight Neighborhood Association Holiday Homes Tour 2022
The Historic Westheight Neighborhood Association invites you to purchase your tickets now for the Holiday Homes Tour on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 (1PM-6PM). The neighborhood is listed on the National and State Register of Historic Places. The homes built in Westheight Manor cover many styles that were...
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park
Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
kshb.com
Don't miss the Festival of Lights!
"Powell Gardens is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Bundle up with family and friends for Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens open Wed-Sun, 4-10 p.m. As you stroll a one-mile, lighted, outdoor path, pause for plenty of Instagram and holiday-card worthy photo moments along the way. Encounter immersive botanic installations that show off the exceptional architecture and landscape elements of the Gardens while enjoying plenty of sweet treats and beverages, including Country Club Bank Cocoa.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
kcur.org
Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat
Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
New Whataburger location in Raymore opening Monday
The Whataburger location in Raymore, located on Foxwood Drive, will finally open its doors Monday.
fox4kc.com
PET PICK: Kris Kringle & Winter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adorable puppies are up for adoption at Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. In this weeks Pet Pick, you’ll meet Kris Kringle and Winter! Learn more at HSGKC.org.
KCTV 5
Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
kshb.com
Visit Red Door Grill for the holidays
"Red Door Grill is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Red Door Grill is all decked out for the holidays! Stop in today to check out their holiday menu.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
thebakerorange.com
Snowglobe Express Returns to Baldwin City
The Snowglobe Express, located at Midland Railway in Baldwin City, is a 12-mile Christmas train ride and experience for adults and children. Night ride tickets are $60 for adults and premium tickets are $78, with a $5 service fee. Premium tickets include access to premium parking, a voucher for free hot cocoa or cocktail, a free beanie upon arrival, and a more decorated car on the way to and from the main event at the North Pole.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
Grieving Kansas woman gets special Amazon delivery
One Johnson County, Kansas family is thankful for the kindness of an Amazon delivery driver who brought more than packages to their home.
jimmycsays.com
Brian Platt must go. Now.
I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
Developers could add skybridge to Promontory project in Overland Park
The latest plans for the $97.5 million Promontory project in Overland Park will include an elevated experience: a skybridge connection.
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
