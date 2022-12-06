HOWARD (WLUK) -- Grab the kids and head to Howard tonight. Santa and his reindeer will be waiting! "Reindeer Cheer" is happening at the Weyers-Hilliard branch of the Brown County Library from 4-7 p.m. See three live reindeer from Reindeer Games in Hartford, learn some reindeer facts and pose for a photo in Santa's sleigh. Inside, you can visit with Santa, listen to live music, sip hot cocoa and do a craft.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO