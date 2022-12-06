ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Fox11online.com

Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House

(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Little Chute's Heesakker Park closing for deer cull

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in the park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the Mill Street...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Sparkle and sequins! Shopping local for holiday fashions

HOBART (WLUK) -- No ugly Christmas sweaters here. Some parties call for a little more glam! Style expert Teri Tkachuk of Stellargirl shopped local to show how to put together the perfect holiday outfit. Tkachuk shared four looks from four different local boutiques. Azure is located at 113 N. Wisconsin...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Good Day Reads: Reindeer Cheer and books for gifting

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Grab the kids and head to Howard tonight. Santa and his reindeer will be waiting! "Reindeer Cheer" is happening at the Weyers-Hilliard branch of the Brown County Library from 4-7 p.m. See three live reindeer from Reindeer Games in Hartford, learn some reindeer facts and pose for a photo in Santa's sleigh. Inside, you can visit with Santa, listen to live music, sip hot cocoa and do a craft.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Holiday Shopping: Beautiful Jewelry Items from Diamonds & Gold

Christine from Diamonds and Gold shares some great gift ideas for every price point for that special someone on your list. Take a look!. Diamonds & Gold is located in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homeless shelter receives surprise $5,000 food donation

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay homeless shelter's shelves are better stocked after a surprise visit Thursday. U.S. Cellular surprised Freedom House Ministries with $5,000 worth of food. The company donated fresh produce and other food items to the shelter, which exclusively provides services to homeless families. U.S. Cellular...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Child tells Oshkosh police strange man offered candy and a puppy

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating after a child was reportedly approached by a strange man, promising candy and a puppy. The suspicious incident happened around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Washburn Street. Police say a child, whose age was not released, had been in a...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI

December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
HARTFORD, WI
Fox11online.com

Ripon fire chief announces retirement effective Friday

RIPON (WLUK) -- The Ripon fire department is looking for new leadership after its fire chief retired Friday after announcing his plans that day. Fire Chief Tim Saul retired from the Ripon Area Fire District Friday. In the press release, the department said it wished him all the best. While...
RIPON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl street closure next week

The Fond du Lac Department of Public Works says South Park Avenue between 6 th Street and 9 th Street will be closed next week. The closure will begin Monday, December 12 and will reopen Friday afternoon December 16. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead service on S Park Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Man arrested in Fond du Lac County with drugs, cash and loaded handgun

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a Langlade County man Friday night after a deputy found drugs, cash and a loaded handgun. The deputy pulled over a vehicle at the Kwik Trip parking lot near Interstate 41 and S. Hickory Street around 6:00 p.m. for what appeared to be an attempt to not being located.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

