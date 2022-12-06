MINNEAPOLIS -- Levels of COVID-19 are increasing in the metro area, reaching levels not seen since the spring.The total viral load of COVID-19 increased by 8% compared to the week before, according to metro wastewater data. It's now 66% higher than it was three weeks before. The last time the COVID-19 level was this high was the last week in May.A growing number of major cities are mulling a return to masking, as hospitalizations increase due to a combination of the flu and COVID-19. Officials in New York encouraged schools to return to indoor masking and Los Angeles authorities warned that indoor masking rules could return.In Minnesota, flu season is still in full force; the latest report shows the number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. The total number of hospitalizations is already roughly half the previous pre-COVID season -- 1,857 so far compared with 4,022 the entire 2019-2020 season. However, there is a reduction in the weekly numbers from the prior week -- 501 compared with 559.Seventy-six schools reported outbreaks last week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO