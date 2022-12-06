Read full article on original website
Minnesota animal health experts urge caution as dog influenza case rise across the country
With canine influenza cases rising across the country animal health experts in Minnesota are urging dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets this winter. Minnesota has not recorded a dog flu cases since 2018.
COVID viral load up 66% in metro compared to pre-Thanksgiving levels
MINNEAPOLIS -- Levels of COVID-19 are increasing in the metro area, reaching levels not seen since the spring.The total viral load of COVID-19 increased by 8% compared to the week before, according to metro wastewater data. It's now 66% higher than it was three weeks before. The last time the COVID-19 level was this high was the last week in May.A growing number of major cities are mulling a return to masking, as hospitalizations increase due to a combination of the flu and COVID-19. Officials in New York encouraged schools to return to indoor masking and Los Angeles authorities warned that indoor masking rules could return.In Minnesota, flu season is still in full force; the latest report shows the number of new cases is far ahead of recent years. The total number of hospitalizations is already roughly half the previous pre-COVID season -- 1,857 so far compared with 4,022 the entire 2019-2020 season. However, there is a reduction in the weekly numbers from the prior week -- 501 compared with 559.Seventy-six schools reported outbreaks last week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Local healthcare workers invent disposable hijabs
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the past few year, fighting COVID has been the priority for both Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam. "It's been quite a journey especially going into COVID and being frontline workers, as respiratory therapists," Samatar said. As healthcare workers who wear hijabs, they continuously ran...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
knsiradio.com
Tripledemic Hits St. Cloud, Emergency Rooms Nearly Filled
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Hospital’s emergency rooms are filled with people suffering from a tripledemic of respiratory illnesses. CentraCare President of Performance Excellence, Dr. George Morris, says three viruses are causing a surge in sickness. “We still are seeing COVID. In fact, COVID cases both in our community and nationally are starting to go back up. We’re also seeing influenza have an earlier peak and we’ve seen Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the past, which typically happens late January or February. What’s happening now is all three of them are starting to rise at the same time.”
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
mprnews.org
Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'
In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct care workers for these institutions and others has become a crisis. That’s according to a new report from the University of Minnesota. “The crisis of low-wage healthcare...
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
mprnews.org
Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week
Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week. Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday. Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in...
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
thenewsleaders.com
Snow-removal noise ordinance sought
John Ellis, a Sartell resident, has a beef to pick with the city over snow-removal policies by private companies. The middle-of-the night sounds of snow removal and the bright lights ruin his peace and sleep, he said. Every time it snows – even just an inch – he endures the noise and commotion of companies plowing off neighbors’ snow, he told the council.
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for Minnesota
Minnesota is still in the bullseye for a major winter storm that is set to hit midweek, but uncertainty remains over the Twin Cities' role in proceedings. The National Weather Service in its Saturday update remarked on the high liquid precipitation amounts being projected for the system, which could be as high as an inch.
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
