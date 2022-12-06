Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Manchester United: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share. The soccer club...
Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $7.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.45 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Lululemon drops as profitability, sales outlook fall short
Lululemon Athletica shares dropped as lower-than-expected profitability raised concerns about a pileup of inventory and the yogawear maker's full-year sales forecast disappointed Wall Street. Gross margin, a key gauge of profitability, was 55.9% in the third quarter, short of analysts' average estimate of 56.7%. Inventories surged from a year earlier...
