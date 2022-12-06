ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump

Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)

Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
It’s time to abandon effort to get Delaware Water Gap designated as national park | Turkeys & Trophies

Proponents of an initiative to designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a national park have good intentions. It would bolster the profile of the 70,000 acres in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, straddling the Delaware River from I-80 on north to the New York border. They also argue that the status would better preserve the river environment around a scenic stretch of the Delaware that ought to be kept as pristine as possible. But the recent opposition to the initiative shows that the general public, including many who live in the area, would prefer to maintain the status quo. It’s time for the most vocal proponents of the national park designation to move on. This isn’t a fight that’s worth taking to the bitter end. The water gap will continue to thrive even if the park designation doesn’t go through. Yet, the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club and some others haven’t publicly acquiesced. The executive board of the club’s Garden State chapter voted in August to withdraw from an internal resolution with other state chapters that would have encouraged the national Sierra Club to support the designation. The club says the executive board’s vote wasn’t a reflection on the project itself; they just didn’t think the resolution was ready. This vote was taken in August. It’s now December, and the club still is being cagey about where it stands on the matter. This is a red flag, and it signals some opposition within the ranks of the chapter. Opponents of the national park designation were quick to point this out. If you can’t easily procure overwhelming support on what’s being billed as an environmental initiative from perhaps New Jersey’s top environmental advocacy group, you’re not going to get overwhelming support from the general public. It’s time for the executive board to vote on a new resolution to withdraw its backing of the initiative. There are far too many environmental initiatives in New Jersey that are much more consequential than this one. The chapter would be better serving its mission by focusing on those issues instead of digging in more on this one.
EASTON, PA
Lehigh Valley weather: Wet snow possible Sunday near I-78, with more to the north

Following a sunny, seasonable late-autumn Saturday, the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the region’s official point for climate-data collection, a slight chance of snow showers arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday, with snow likely before 11 a.m. then changing over to rain, according to the weather service forecast. Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance for snow to mix in, then the work week starts out dry under mostly cloudy skies.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years

“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years. Lehigh Valley International Airport hosts families from the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Greater Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the annual “North Pole Express” Charity Flight, courtesy of United/Air Wisconsin. The event was on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.Get Photo.
Sports betting has taken states by storm, but most still missing major revenue stream

Very soon, New Jersey will release the numbers for its online gaming and online sports betting revenue for November. Once again, those numbers are expected to be massive: with the 2022 World Cup (the first one in November and December) taking place in Qatar, mobile sports wagering will most certainly shatter records for a November. Then, of course, December should also bring in record revenue for sports betting.
COLORADO STATE
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get this weekend? Our interactive map shows projected snowfall totals.

Wintry weather is in the forecast for parts of the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected above the I-80 corridor, where parts of the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania could see accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service says. AccuWeather is calling for 1 to 3 inches in northern New Jersey and the southern Poconos.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Easton, PA
