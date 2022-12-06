Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Related
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Delays likely on major roads during escort of New Tripoli firefighters killed in line of duty
Residents driving on a few major Lehigh Valley roadways should expect afternoon delays as Pennsylvania State Police escort the bodies of the two New Tripoli firemen who were killed in a house fire. Route 309, Route 100 and Tilghman Street will be affected during this escort, according to a release...
Fallen New Tripoli firefighters escorted by procession through Lehigh Valley (PHOTOS)
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump
Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)
Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
5 Pa. counties, including Northampton, remain under drought watch declared in August
Pennsylvania has lifted its ongoing drought watch for another 15 counties, leaving just five where water conservation is still recommended. The five counties still under drought watch are Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter. Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%,...
Having trouble getting a Real ID appointment? Don’t make this mistake.
New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) has taken its share of lumps in recent years, in large part because of COVID-related closures and confusion over when, and how, drivers need to get Real ID. Real ID is a federally-mandated document that will be accepted as identification at airports and...
GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked...
It’s time to abandon effort to get Delaware Water Gap designated as national park | Turkeys & Trophies
Proponents of an initiative to designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a national park have good intentions. It would bolster the profile of the 70,000 acres in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, straddling the Delaware River from I-80 on north to the New York border. They also argue that the status would better preserve the river environment around a scenic stretch of the Delaware that ought to be kept as pristine as possible. But the recent opposition to the initiative shows that the general public, including many who live in the area, would prefer to maintain the status quo. It’s time for the most vocal proponents of the national park designation to move on. This isn’t a fight that’s worth taking to the bitter end. The water gap will continue to thrive even if the park designation doesn’t go through. Yet, the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club and some others haven’t publicly acquiesced. The executive board of the club’s Garden State chapter voted in August to withdraw from an internal resolution with other state chapters that would have encouraged the national Sierra Club to support the designation. The club says the executive board’s vote wasn’t a reflection on the project itself; they just didn’t think the resolution was ready. This vote was taken in August. It’s now December, and the club still is being cagey about where it stands on the matter. This is a red flag, and it signals some opposition within the ranks of the chapter. Opponents of the national park designation were quick to point this out. If you can’t easily procure overwhelming support on what’s being billed as an environmental initiative from perhaps New Jersey’s top environmental advocacy group, you’re not going to get overwhelming support from the general public. It’s time for the executive board to vote on a new resolution to withdraw its backing of the initiative. There are far too many environmental initiatives in New Jersey that are much more consequential than this one. The chapter would be better serving its mission by focusing on those issues instead of digging in more on this one.
For local birders, an event tracing back to 1900 is a Christmas tradition | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
It’s that time of the year again when the annual Christmas Bird Counts will be taking place. This citizen science project was started back in 1900 by the Audubon Society with 25 original circles, five of which were in Pennsylvania. Currently there are more than 2,000 count areas in North and Latin America combined.
Lehigh Valley weather: Wet snow possible Sunday near I-78, with more to the north
Following a sunny, seasonable late-autumn Saturday, the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the region’s official point for climate-data collection, a slight chance of snow showers arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday, with snow likely before 11 a.m. then changing over to rain, according to the weather service forecast. Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance for snow to mix in, then the work week starts out dry under mostly cloudy skies.
LehighValleyLive.com
“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years
“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years. Lehigh Valley International Airport hosts families from the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Greater Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the annual “North Pole Express” Charity Flight, courtesy of United/Air Wisconsin. The event was on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.Get Photo.
Sports betting has taken states by storm, but most still missing major revenue stream
Very soon, New Jersey will release the numbers for its online gaming and online sports betting revenue for November. Once again, those numbers are expected to be massive: with the 2022 World Cup (the first one in November and December) taking place in Qatar, mobile sports wagering will most certainly shatter records for a November. Then, of course, December should also bring in record revenue for sports betting.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get this weekend? Our interactive map shows projected snowfall totals.
Wintry weather is in the forecast for parts of the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected above the I-80 corridor, where parts of the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania could see accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service says. AccuWeather is calling for 1 to 3 inches in northern New Jersey and the southern Poconos.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That Built A Community,” Coopersburg Historical Society exhibit, through Dec. 31. Coopersburg Borough Hall, 5 N. Main St. By appointment. coopersburghistory@gmail.com. EASTON “Easton Nights...
Lehigh Valley weather: Weekend will start nice. But another chance of rain, snow looms.
Friday’s precipitation forecast has fizzled, leaving room for a bit of sun. But wet weather will arrive Sunday, and it could turn a bit wintry. “Good start, not-so-good finish,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin said of the weekend forecast for the Lehigh Valley. Forecasters were first eyeing...
An early tour around the EPC boys basketball scene
The boys basketball season started a week earlier (compared to last year) in Pennsylvania, so we’re playing a bit of catch-up. Here’s an overview of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference’s 12 local programs this winter.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0