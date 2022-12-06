Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
How special are these permits? No one got any
Developers forecast that restrictions on hotel development would have a chilling effect. Conditions, so far, are pretty icy. In the 365 days since the city required special permits to build a hotel, not a single application for one has been filed. While building permits have been sought and issued for...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: Putting Manhattan rents’ wild ride in perspective
The following is one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Rents have risen in New York City. Also, the sky is blue and water is wet. But a historical...
therealdeal.com
Mayor requests changes to criminal background check bill
With Mayor Eric Adams expressing support, a ban on criminal background checks of rental applicants seemed on a fast track to pass the City Council. But this week his administration pushed for carve-outs in the measure. During a press conference Thursday, Adams reiterated his support for the bill’s concept but...
therealdeal.com
Even luxury rents normalize as overall market softens
Since summer, the median price on a Manhattan apartment has held steady as rents had risen as high as inflation-battered tenants could bear. Luxury apartments were the exception. In October, their median rent broke records for the second month straight, surpassing $16,000, as the city’s highest earners appeared immune to economic pressures.
therealdeal.com
Adams announces “moonshot” goal: 500K new NYC homes
Mayor Eric Adams has changed his mind about numerical housing targets. The mayor announced Thursday a “moonshot” goal of creating 500,000 homes over the next decade. Adams previously declined to set unit-based housing goals, which was a hallmark of the de Blasio and Bloomberg administrations. A key difference...
therealdeal.com
Hybrid work persisting far longer than I expected: SL Green’s Holliday
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, who has been one of the biggest advocates for returning to the office, had some sobering words at the company’s investor day. “New York is a challenging office leasing market right now,” Holliday said Monday, citing high office vacancy and “tepid” leasing demand.
therealdeal.com
Stars aligning for resi conversions
In one of the great ironies of the pandemic, there is too much office space and not enough housing, yet no scalable way to turn workplaces into homes. So says Moody’s Analytics, at least. It found just 3 percent of New York offices fit the bill for conversion. The...
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking
It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
therealdeal.com
Ken Griffin to master lease Vornado, Rudin properties
The New York office market has a new messiah: Ken Griffin. Vornado Realty Trust and Rudin Management have reached a deal with Griffin’s Citadel that allows the developers to construct a 1.7-million-square-foot Midtown East tower, Vornado announced Friday. The three parties were reported in the spring to be discussing...
therealdeal.com
Land under Barry Diller’s IAC HQ up for sale
If the $260 million park floating above the Hudson River is “Diller Island,” then the Frank Gehry-designed IAC headquarters in West Chelsea is the Barry Diller mainland. And now a piece of Diller nation is up for grabs. The family that owns the land underneath the IAC office...
therealdeal.com
Eric Adams proposes 6K new units near Bronx commuter stations
Mayor Eric Adams’ “moonshot” for New York City includes transforming the Bronx with 6,000 new housing units near future Metro-North train stations. The mayor announced on Thursday a goal to build 500,000 housing units over a decade to meet growing demand. The City reported the push includes 6,000 homes along planned commuter rail stations.
therealdeal.com
Related proposes 1,500-room resort in Hudson Yards casino bid
Related Companies detailed its big plans for the next phase of Hudson Yards development as part of its casino bid. The firm’s casino proposal for the western portion of its $25 billion project on the west side of Manhattan, centers around a 1,500-room resort, CEO Jeff Blau told Bloomberg TV. Related is partnering with Wynn Resorts on the casino bid.
therealdeal.com
3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG
Last month, Attorney General Letitia James called on New York lawmakers to consider deed theft a standalone crime to make it easier to bring offenders to justice. In the meantime, though, James is making do. The attorney general’s office said Friday it had indicted five members of a deed theft...
therealdeal.com
The conspiracy theories plaguing real estate
Forget what you learned about the birds and the bees. Some people are convinced that well-off New Yorkers are products of real estate, not biology: They simply materialize when a developer builds market-rate housing. This is like saying babies are delivered by a stork, but it’s what passes for real...
