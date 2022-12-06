ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer as Big Crash Comes Closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Prominent Shib Burner Promises Major Upgrade Later This Month

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
u.today

Why Do Whales Keep Accumulating XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Trillions of SHIB Moved by Mysterious Whale, While SHIB Enters Unusual Top

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on This New Listing

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Two Cryptocurrencies Due to Launch in 2023 Might Have Great Upside Potential

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange

OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of OK Group, has announced its decision to add the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced. As reported by U.Today, Japanese fans of the SHIB token have been clamoring for...
u.today

Bitcoin Expected to Surge Vs. Tesla, Here’s Why: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Trading Volume Suddenly up 70%, This Might Be Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano: Vasil Introduced Plutus V2 Scripts Gain Traction, Here's Number

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano Yield Products Go Live on Mainnet, Here's How to Use Them

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Arthur Hayes Explains Why Bitcoin Has Likely Bottomed Out

In a recent Medium blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes claims that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has likely bottomed out. Hayes argues that the forced selling of Bitcoin by centralized lending firms and Bitcoin miners is likely over. Those who had to liquidate their holdings would have done so already. Since most centralized crypto lenders are already underwater, they no longer mine loans or collateral to liquidate.
u.today

XRPL "Layer 2" Smart Contract Platform Marks Significant Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's Why Chainlink (LINK) Price Tumbled to $6 from $9: Santiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

DOGE, XRP, Solana Might Be Key to Watch for This Reason, per David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.

Comments / 0

Community Policy