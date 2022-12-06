Read full article on original website
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of OK Group, has announced its decision to add the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced. As reported by U.Today, Japanese fans of the SHIB token have been clamoring for...
In a recent Medium blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes claims that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has likely bottomed out. Hayes argues that the forced selling of Bitcoin by centralized lending firms and Bitcoin miners is likely over. Those who had to liquidate their holdings would have done so already. Since most centralized crypto lenders are already underwater, they no longer mine loans or collateral to liquidate.
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
