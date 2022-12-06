ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

abc27.com

One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9. According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Manheim

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal crash in Manheim, Lancaster County, on Friday. The crash happened around 3:46 p.m. at Cider Press Road and Lebanon Road. Police said there were two vehicles involved and the coroner was called to the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Services set for Pa. firefighters who died after getting trapped in house

A joint public memorial service was announced Saturday for the two New Tripoli Fire Co. firefighters killed while responding to a house fire Wednesday. Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, will be remembered during the service set for Saturday, Dec. 17, in the auditorium of Northwestern Lehigh Middle School, 6636 Northwest Road in New Tripoli, a community in Lehigh County’s Heidelberg Township.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 dead after crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
READING, PA
