Cloudy and cool with spotty showers for Election Day Tuesday

Cloudy skies will prevail today, and seasonably cool conditions will also linger through the afternoon as temperatures slowly climb into the mid to upper 50s. The average daytime high in Atlanta today is 58 degrees, and 59 degrees for Athens. Temperatures this afternoon will be on par for early December.

However, heavy rain is not in the forecast for Election Day. The animation below illustrates the futurecast radar imagery for today.

Off and on spotty rain showers can be expected to drift through Metro Atlanta through the afternoon and early evening hours, torrential downpours are not expected through the course of today.

Rainfall totals today through 7pm will add up to about 0.10 inch to 0.25 inch in Metro Atlanta, a stark contrast to the 0.75 inch to 1.5 inches that fell on Monday.

