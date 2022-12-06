ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cloudy and cool with spotty showers for Election Day Tuesday

By Christina Edwards
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeYtB_0jYyJOFP00

Cloudy skies will prevail today, and seasonably cool conditions will also linger through the afternoon as temperatures slowly climb into the mid to upper 50s. The average daytime high in Atlanta today is 58 degrees, and 59 degrees for Athens. Temperatures this afternoon will be on par for early December.

However, heavy rain is not in the forecast for Election Day. The animation below illustrates the futurecast radar imagery for today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQ3D3_0jYyJOFP00

Off and on spotty rain showers can be expected to drift through Metro Atlanta through the afternoon and early evening hours, torrential downpours are not expected through the course of today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5hHK_0jYyJOFP00

Rainfall totals today through 7pm will add up to about 0.10 inch to 0.25 inch in Metro Atlanta, a stark contrast to the 0.75 inch to 1.5 inches that fell on Monday.

Connect with me!!

Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB

Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather...
RENO, NV
WSB Radio

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

HOUSTON — (AP) — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Kemp suspends Georgia’s fuel sales tax again

Governor Brian Kemp is continuing the suspension of the state sales tax on motor fuel for another month. An executive order he signed Thursday extends it through Jan. 10. Following that date, Kemp said the 29.1 cents-per-gallon will be reinstated for Georgia drivers. This represents the seventh time Kemp will...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90

DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON. N.J. — (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WSB Radio

Plane makes emergency highway landing in Newton County

(NEWTON COUNTY, Ga.) — A highway in Newton County is closed until further notice after a plane made an emergency landing. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the plane started experiencing engine failure and was forced to land on Hwy. 36 at McCart Circle in Covington. The FAA said the landing happened around 6 p.m.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman urges residents to report vicious dog attacks

Fulton County residents are being urged to report vicious dog confrontations or attacks, after a series of recent attacks by the same dog in Chastain Memorial Park. According to Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, the dog responsible for the attacks, known as “Juno,” who pounced on several other dogs. According to Pitts, Juno severely injured at least one other dog, while its owner looked on and took no action.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

APD officer’s recovery “nothing short of miraculous”

He still has what are described as extensive serious injuries, but an Atlanta police officer’s recovery in just a few days is said to be “nothing short of miraculous.”. It was Monday night that officer Robert “Bobby” Golden was chasing a suspect on foot when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Jonesboro Road. The suspect was also struck.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit

Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
110K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy