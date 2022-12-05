Read full article on original website
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
boreal.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two Rounds of Snow Incoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking not one but two rounds of snowfall for the next 2 days. Snow will move into northern South Dakota tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will generally range between 2 and 4 inches of snow with higher totals near the South Dakota/North Dakota border. As far as the rest of the day, Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s.
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
kiowacountypress.net
Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate
(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
sdstandardnow.com
Thanks, Kristi. Noem brags about our state’s great financial management ... then gives state employees a pay cut.
To hear Gov. Noem tell it, as she just did during yesterday’s annual budget address, South Dakota is a financial utopia. I doubt that our state’s workers would agree, as they got what is effectively a pay cut in her budget, but more on that later. As to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New COVID cases up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion
(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
newscenter1.tv
What to do if you hit a deer
APID CITY, S.D.– Living in the Black Hills means living with wildlife. Unfortunately, many of those interactions are on the road. Conservation officers with South Dakota Game Fish & Parks recommend staying extra alert behind the wheel and drive slower in areas where wildlife are known to be active. They say it’s especially important during dawn and dusk hours when more deer are out.
Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
KULR8
Several crashes reported throughout Montana
MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes throughout the state Monday, particularly along I-90. Road conditions are covered in snow and ice on highways in most of the state. A disabled vehicle is blocking the I-90 westbound lane near the Idaho-Montana state border at mile-marker 2....
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
kfgo.com
Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute
FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
