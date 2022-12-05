ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

valleynewslive.com

ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
CASS COUNTY, ND
boreal.org

Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
BISMARCK, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Two Rounds of Snow Incoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking not one but two rounds of snowfall for the next 2 days. Snow will move into northern South Dakota tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations will generally range between 2 and 4 inches of snow with higher totals near the South Dakota/North Dakota border. As far as the rest of the day, Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming

According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
BISMARCK, ND
kiowacountypress.net

Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate

(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New COVID cases up in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
The Center Square

North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion

(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What to do if you hit a deer

APID CITY, S.D.– Living in the Black Hills means living with wildlife. Unfortunately, many of those interactions are on the road. Conservation officers with South Dakota Game Fish & Parks recommend staying extra alert behind the wheel and drive slower in areas where wildlife are known to be active. They say it’s especially important during dawn and dusk hours when more deer are out.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KULR8

Several crashes reported throughout Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several crashes throughout the state Monday, particularly along I-90. Road conditions are covered in snow and ice on highways in most of the state. A disabled vehicle is blocking the I-90 westbound lane near the Idaho-Montana state border at mile-marker 2....
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area

Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute

FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
FARGO, ND

