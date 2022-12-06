Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Dec. 8:. 1. Home For The Holidays: Friday, 6 p.m., Bladen Community College auditorium. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by clicking here. 2. Turkey Shoot: Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m., 6 B’s Produce, 2763 U.S. 701 South between Clarkton and Elizabethtown....
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Dec. 9
1. Bladen County Recreation Department Youth Basketball Registration: Through today. Open to boys and girls ages 6-12. Click here to register. Information: 910-862-6770. 2. Harmony Hall Village Open House: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1615 River Road, White Oak. Late 18th century home of Col. James Richardson and family. (READ MORE)
bladenonline.com
Camp Clearwater Offers Holiday Party Space
The holidays are upon us and many are celebrating with parties. Camp Clearwater has a beautiful space decorated with Christmas lights on the water at White Lake available for parties. “Churches, fire departments, civic organizations, schools, and local businesses are invited to use our location for their Christmas parties,” Adam...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project A Heartwarming Experience
Elizabethtown, N.C—Beta Club members from Clarkton School of Discovery have adopted 75 “angels” from the Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project. Under the guidance of their club advisor, Elizabeth Priest, and the support of their families, Clarkton’s Beta students are going above and beyond a Beta’s call to serve. “I am so proud of these students,” said Priest. “When the ‘angels’ arrived, the students were so excited and because so many opted to shop for more than one child, we had to request additional angels from DSS.”
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Welcomes New Principal
A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.
bladenonline.com
Opinion: Bad Behavior By Coaches, Parents And Fans Must Stop
There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in North Carolina and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches, parents and fans at high school athletic events. We’ve all seen it: the yelling, harassing, berating, disrespecting and even physically assaulting high school referees, umpires and other officials...
bladenonline.com
Kiwanis of Elizabethtown Gives Christmas Shopping Spree
In the photo above are the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown members with their President and award winner, Dr. Lisa Bryan. The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown was excited to continue with tradition this past Tuesday. Members of the local civic group met girls from the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina (BCHNC) Lake Waccamaw campus at Leinwand’s to give them the gift of a shopping spree.
bladenonline.com
Public Welcome to the Open House For The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown
The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown specializes in cutting, coloring, and styling hair. Crystal Hayes and her daughter Kayla announced they would hold an Open House this coming Monday, December 12, 2022, starting at 4:30 pm. There will be refreshments and door prize drawings for those who attend the Open House....
bladenonline.com
Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday
Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
bladenonline.com
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time Maintenance Supervisor. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Must hold or be able to obtain Collections (CS-2) certification. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
bladenonline.com
Family Entertainment Offered this Friday at Bladen Community College
Bladen Community College (BCC) Foundation presents the Home for the Holidays event on Friday evening, December 9th. “The talent performing will be great with some of our local beauties,” Bo Barefoot, one of the organizers, stated. All the proceeds go to the renovation of the Bladen Community College auditorium,...
bladenonline.com
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING GENERAL MAINTENANCE WORKER
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time General Maintenance Worker. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 6, West Columbus 0
TAR HEEL – Cristian Rodriguez posted a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Thursday to lead undefeated Tar Heel to a 6-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference AA Division boys’ soccer victory over West Columbus. Coach Brett Jackson’s Panthers won the Waccmaw AA Division with a perfect 8-0...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Headlines…50 Years Ago
*Two newly elected County Commissioners were sworn in. They were C. Edgar Stevens, Jr. and Robert. G.(Bobby) Roberts. Ballard E. Carroll, 16 year veteran of the board was elected Chairman. *Two new members of the Bladen Board of Education,, J. Martin Wilson and C.O Bridger, were also. sworn in. *Major...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Bladenboro 3, Williams Township 1
WHITEVILLE – Keonte Hill banged in a pair of 2nd half goals Tuesday to lead Bladenboro to a 3-1 Waccamaw Middle School Conference A Division boys’ soccer victory over Williams Township. Dionel Heronimo-DeLeon converted an assist from Diego Santos-Hernandez into the first Bulldog goal. The teams were tied...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Bladenboro 6, Tabor City 3
BLADENBORO – Diego Santos-Hernandez poured in a ‘Hat Trick’ plus one of 4 goals Thursday and led Bladenboro to a 6-3 Waccamaw Middle School Conference A Division boys’ soccer victory over Tabor City. In the 4th minute of play, Santos-Hernandez opened the scoring with a Bulldog...
bladenonline.com
Boys Basketball: Heide Trask 56, East Bladen 50
ROCKY POINT – Myron McKoy and Isaiah Bromelle teamed up to make 5 free throws in the final 58 seconds as their Heide Trask Titans held off East Bladen 56-50 Wednesday night in non-conference boys’ basketball action. McKoy knocked down four 3-balls in the game and led the...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 6, Whiteville Central 2
WHITEVILLE – Unbeaten Tar Heel exploded for 5 2nd half goals, and Alejandro Lopez recorded a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals as the Panthers defeated Whiteville Central 6-2 Wednesday in Waccamaw Middle School AA Division boys’ soccer action. Cristian Rodriguez sent an assist to Lopez who...
bladenonline.com
Boys’ Basketball: East Bladen 59, South Columbus 37
ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen raced to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and never trailed Tuesday night in a 59-37 non-conference boys’ basketball victory against South Columbus. Malcolm Bolden scored 17 points to lead the Eagles and also had six steals, Jacob Nixon added 10 points and...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Elizabethtown 5, East Columbus 0
LAKE WACCAMAW — Ishaq Algozy filled up the nets with a ‘Hat Trick’ plus one of 4 goals Tuesday to lead Elizabethtown to a 5-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference Division AA boys’ soccer victory over East Columbus. Jadarius McDowell distributed 2 assists for the winning Cougars....
Comments / 0