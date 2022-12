Wrapping and opening gifts is all part of the holiday spirit.

But did you know we spend $2.6 billion on wrapping paper every year?

RELATED: The Real Deal

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman and Lindsey Peers of the Craft Studio have some hacks to make gifts look professional without over spending.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.