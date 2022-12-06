75 Cheap Christmas Gifts That Look Expensive
With Christmas, it's really the thought that counts. Everyone in the world loves to receive a thoughtful gesture from someone in their life. However, the gesture doesn't have to be expensive. With just the right gift, you can show you care without breaking the bank.
Even though this list of cheap Christmas gifts is labeled "cheap," the items are not low-quality. We scoured the web for the best of the best inexpensive gift ideas. You may be surprised just how far your money will take you this holiday season.
So, settle back, with a cup of hot cocoa, and let's get this holiday shopping party started!
Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
Cheap Christmas Gifts
1. El Arroyo Dad Jokes Coasters, Set of 4, $9.93 at Macy's
If you have to use a coaster, it may as well be an entertaining one! El Arroyo is known for its hilarious signs, and these coasters do not disappoint! El Arroyo Dad Jokes Coasters-Set of 4, $9.93 at Macy's
2. Hershey's Kiss Crystal Candy Jar, $8.39 at Macy's
This candy dish is such a great deal! No one will ever know that you paid under $10 for it! It is shaped like a Hershey's Kiss. For added fun, consider adding the candy to the inside before gifting it over. Hershey's Kiss Crystal Candy Jar, $8.39 at Macy's
3. Compact Automatic Umbrella, $12 at Old Navy
A small umbrella, like this one, can be easily packed in a variety of bags. There are several pattern options, but this heart option can be used all year long. Compact Automatic Umbrella, $12 at Old Navy
4. DIY Night Light Craft, $13.59 on Amazon
A craft plus a cute night light? It's perfect for a Christmas gift! Not only does this craft project result in a super adorable night light, it's interactive with moveable parts. DIY Night Light Craft, $13.50 on Amazon
5. DIY Ornament Kit, $8 at Old Navy
You can give the gift of a homemade ornament craft. This gift is ideal for kids who love to do craft projects. DIY Ornament Kit, $8 at Old Navy
6. Christmas Puzzle Train, $16 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Inside this box, your gift recipient will find a colorful Christmas train! It's even cute enough to display during the holiday season. Christmas Puzzle Train, $16 at Saks Fifth Avenue
7. Barking Brunch Avo-Dog Toy, $10.50 at Macy's
We all love avocado toast, so this fun dog toy is a great gift idea! Your four-legged friend will look hilarious walking around with the avocado topped toast! Barking Brunch Avi-Dog Toy, $10.50 at Macy's
8. The Secret Garden, Barnes & Noble Collector's Edition, $15 at Barnes & Noble
A classic book is always a good idea! This beautiful edition is part of the Barnes & Noble collector's set. It features a leather cover, satin ribbon and gilded pages. This price is a great deal! The Secret Garden, Barnes & Noble Collector's Edition, $15 at Barnes & Noble
9. UGG Teddi Cozy Socks, $20 at Saks Fifth Avenue
These socks are $20, but they are made by UGG. Not only can you expect UGG quality, your recipient will be thrilled to receive a gift from the cozy brand. UGG Teddi Cozy Socks, $20 at Saks Fifth Avenue
10. English Tea Shop Organic Tea Advent Calendar, $14.99 at World Market
This fun and festive tea advent calendar would make a great gift! When you gift this calendar, a lucky person in your life will get 25 days of holiday tea! English Tea Shop Organic Tea Advent Calendar, $14.99 at World Market
11. Wicked Shoppah Tote, $14.99 at L.L.Bean
Everyone can always use an extra tote bag. With this option from L.L. Bean, you can buy a quality product that is colorful too! Wicked Shoppah Tote, $14.99 at L.L.Bean
12. Large Adult Sherpa Slippers, $9 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Slippers are great for cold winter temperatures. This pair of slippers is perfect for the holidays because of the festive red plaid design! Large Adult Sherpa Slippers, $9 at Bed, Bath & Beyond
13. Mini-Scrunchies 5-Pack, $8 at Old Navy
For $8, you can purchase five scrunchies. In a great variety of neutral tones, these scrunchies will match a lot of different outfits. Mini-Scrunchies 5-Pack, $8 at Old Navy
14. 18-in-1 Snowflake Multi Tool, $4.99 on Amazon
A dual purpose device, this snowflake can be used as a 18-in-1 tool or an ornament! This one item can replace many tools. 18-in-1 Snowflake Multi Tool, $4.99 on Amazon
15. Rose Salve, $7.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Known for decades as a useful beauty product, this salve can be used on lips, faces, cuticles and any other dry skin areas. Rose Salve, $7.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue
16. Mommy and Me Gold Lame Headbands, $12 at Old Navy
So they can match for the holidays, gift this to your favorite mom and daughter. The shiny gold lame is ideal for dressing up holiday outfits. Mommy and Me Gold Lame Headbands, $12 at Old Navy
17. Cheetah Print Faux Fur & Imitation Pearl Earmuffs, $15 at Nordstrom
It's hard to believe these chic earmuffs are $15. They look expensive and trendy. Cheetah Print Faux Fur & Imitation Pearl Earmuffs, $15 at Nordstrom
18. Medium Zipper Canvas Pouch, $12.57 at Land's End
With code FLURRY, you can get this festive zippered pouch for a friend. This pattern is really in style right now, and it can be paired with just about anything. Medium Zipper Canvas Pouch, $12.57 at Land's End
19. Velvet Dog Collar, $19.99 at Mark & Graham
Don't forget your pet this holiday season! Take your furry friend's style up a notch with this stylish velvet dog collar. Velvet Dog Collar, $19.99 at Mark & Graham
20. Premium Supima Cotton Embroidered Hand Towel, $11.47 at Land's End
Made of 100% supima cotton, this towel is soft and fade resistant. It even features a fun holiday image. With code FLURRY, it's only $11.47. Premium Supima Cotton Embroidered Hand Towel, $11.47 at Land's End
21. Fuzzy Slipper Socks, $9.95 on Amazon
What could be better than a warm, cozy pair of socks? This pair because it features a fun Christmas style! Fuzzy Slipper Socks, $9.95 on Amazon
22. Mushroom Lidded Mug, $8.99 at World Market
How cute is this mug? It's available in four colors. It's perfect for anyone who enjoys a daily hot beverage. You could also pair it with a box of tea. Mushroom Lidded Mug, $8.99 at World Market
23. Holiday Wine Charms, $16.95 at Paper Source
These holiday wine charms are the perfect gift. They are sure to become part of your giftee's holiday traditions, because they add holiday cheer to any wine glass. Holiday Wine Charms, $16.95 at Paper Source
24. DIY Alphabet Jewelry Set, $12.99 at Paper Source
This blue box will produce hours of jewelry making fun. For such a low price, you can give a great gift that produces countless pieces of jewelry. DIY Alphabet Jewelry Set, $12.99 at Paper Source
25. Capsule Letters, Message in a Bottle, $9.99 on Amazon
Why send a text when you can send a tiny capsule message? Your giftee can simply write a tiny note, stick it inside one of the capsules and surprise a loved one! Capsule Letters, Message in a Bottle, $9.99 on Amazon
26. Kids 10-Pack Claw Clip Set, $8 at Nordstrom
For only $8, you can purchase 10 claw clips. You can break them up into multilple gifts or give them all to one person. Kids 10-Pack Claw Clip Set, $8 at Nordstrom
27. Christmas Cookies Filled Charm Jar Candle, $8.97 at Pier 1
This candle will fill the recipient's home with the scent of Christmas cookies! It has notes of cookies, almonds and Tahitian Vanilla! Christmas Cookies Filled Charm Jar Candle, $8.97 at Pier 1
28. Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick Ornament, $14.45 at Nordstrom
A reindeer ornament with a full-sized lip product makes a festive combination! Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick Ornament, $14.95 at Nordstrom
29. Mommy and Me Headband, $12 at Old Navy
Featuring a fun red and black pattern, these headbands are perfect for the holidays. Plus, you get two headbands for $12! Mommy and Me Headband, $12 at Old Navy
30. Canvas Tote Keychain, $8.97 at Land's End
This tiny tote keychain has a zippered top. You can actually store cash, IDs and credit cards inside it! Canvas Tote Keychain, $8.97 at Land's End
31. Fleece Blanket, $12 at Old Navy
A fleece blanket is a great gift idea for everyone. This blanket also features a fun holiday pattern. Fleece Blanket, $12 at Old Navy
32. First Aid Kit, $12.95 on Amazon
This little pouch holds 100 first aid items. It's perfect for safety on the go, because your friend or family member can pack it anywhere. First Aid Kit, $12.95 on Amazon
33. Little Likes Kids K is for Kicks Go Fish Playing Cards, $10 at Nordstrom
Geared for ages 3 and up, this game can accommodate one to six players. The cards feature fun illustrations too! Little Likes Kids K is for Kicks Go Fish Playing Cards, $10 at Nordstrom
34. Candy Cane Bead Kit, $9 at Nordstrom
With this fun candy cane themed kit, children can build garland or create jewelry. The set includes beads and elastic strings. Candy Cane Bead Kit, $9 at Nordstrom
35. 300 Count Glow Stars, $9.95 on Amazon
A box full of glow-in-the-dark stars is perfect for kids! Even older teenagers will enjoy sticking these stars all over their rooms. The set also includes and extra large moon, planet Earth, big dipper constellation and constellation map. 300 Count Glow Stars, $9.95 on Amazon
36. Six Ceramic Coasters, $12.99 on Amazon
These ceramic coasters look like pieces of art. The person who receives them will actually want to use coasters! Six Ceramic Coasters, $12.99 on Amazon
37. EOS Lip Balm Set, $7.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
This fun and festive set of lip balms from EOS will keep lips moisturized well into the new year. It includes three holiday-scented flavors. EOS Lip Balm Set, $7.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
38. Snow Fairy Lip Jelly, $13.50 at Lush
A lip jelly that smells like bubble gum and moisturizes? Yes, please! This little package is full of lip-smoothing benefits! Snow Fairy Lip Jelly, $13.50 at Lush
39. 12-Piece Cuisinart Cutlery Set, $14.63 at Macy's
On sale at Macy's, this colorful set is a real bargain. This cutlery set includes six knives and coordinating covers. 12-Piece Cuisinart Cutlery Set, $14.63 at Macy's
40. Lightweight Cordless To-Go Blender, $14.99 at Macy's
This little blender is extremely portable. The parts are dishwasher safe, and you can drink right from the attached jar. Lightweight Cordless To-Go Blender, $14.99 at Macy's
41. Sephora Mini Nail Polish Set, $15 at Sephora
For $15, you can purchase six pretty nail polish shades that are perfect for the holiday season! Right now, with code GETGIFTING, you can get an additional 30% off. Sephora Mini Nail Polish Set, $15 at Sephora
42. Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Glow-in-the-Dark Mermaid Tail, $13.95 on Amazon
Crazy Aaron makes the best putty. This mermaid tail themed putty is stretchy, sparkly and glows in the dark! It's fun for all ages. Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Glow-in-the-Dark Mermaid Tail, $13.95 on Amazon
43. Birthday Cake Soap, $4.90 at Macy's
Everyone loves birthday cake. This fun bar of soap looks and smells like the popular dessert. Who wouldn't want to open this on Christmas morning? Birthday Cake Soap, $4.90 at Macy's
44. Classic Bike Bell, $12.99 at Saks Fifth Avenue
For a fun and nostalgic gift, consider giving a bike bell! We all have a friend or family member who loves riding bikes, and this is the perfect accessory! It's also available in several other colors. Classic Bike Bell, $12.99 at Saks Fifth Avenue
45. Bow Claw Hair Clip, $5.99 at Madewell
Claw clips are so useful, but they can be visually unappealing. This bow claw hair clip changes things. It's really cute! Bow Claw Hair Clip, $5.99 at Madewell
46. Benefit Mini Roller Express Curling Mascara & Liquid Eyeliner Set, $15 at Sephora
With this festive gift box, you can give someone an eyeliner and curling mascara! Plus, the box is really pretty! Benefit Mini Roller Express Curling Mascara & Liquid Eyeliner Set, $15 at Sephora
47. Hot Pepper Jelly Holiday Tree Ramekin Gift Set, $13.99 at Macy's
This Stonewall Kitchen set is a great gift for a foodie! They can even reuse the ramekin for future holidays. Hot Pepper Jelly Holiday Tree Ramekin Gift Set, $13.99 at Macy's
48. Teddy Bear Headband, $12 at Old Navy
This fuzzy headband is perfect for the cold weather season! It is unique and trendy! Teddy Bear Headband, $12 at Old Navy
49. LEGO Christmas Penguin, $11.99 on Amazon
LEGO offers a cute penguin set for Christmas. It is complete with a tiny present and Christmas tree. Not only is the LEGO set adorable, it offers plenty of fun during the building process. LEGO Christmas Penguin, $11.99 on Amazon
50. Pop Culture Charades, $12 at Madewell
This game is a fun way to test pop culture knowledge! Without speaking, the game players act out titles from books, movies, shows and more. Pop Culture Charades, $12 at Madewell
51. 4-Pack Hair Clips, $4 at Nordstrom
With this pack, you get four hair clips for $4! They are perfect for kids or adults! 4-Pack Hair Clips, $4 at Nordstrom
52. Professional Nail Grooming Set with Travel Case, $13.98 on Amazon
This little set is packed with many tools. It comes in rose gold and black, so you can pick the ideal color for your recipient. Professional Nail Grooming Set with Travel Case, $13.98 on Amazon
53. Mini Cake Pop Maker, $10.79 at Macy's
An adorable mini cake pop maker is an exceptional gift. Macy's currently offers this little appliance for an unbelievable price of $10.79! This cake pop maker lets the baker use their favorite cake mix to create pops! Mini Cake Pop Maker, $10.79 at Macy's
54. Live Well Lavender Tiny Terracotta Grow Kit, $13 at Madewell
Give the gift of lavender! This tiny pot and included seeds sprout a fragrant lavender plant! Live Well Lavender Tiny Terracotta Grow Kit, $13 at Madewell
55. Vintage Map Pencils & Tin, $13.50 at Paper Source
This fun case comes with 10 pencils and a sharpener! Not only is this gift unique, it is also super useful. We love that the pencils match the tin! Vintage Map Pencils & Tin, $13.50 at Paper Source
56. Gingham Paper Chain Garland Kit, $12.95 at Nordstrom
Garland is always a good idea! This cute gingham pattern goes with a variety of holidays. Plus, it's a craft project too! Gingham Paper Chain Garland Kit, $12.95 at Nordstrom
57. Plaid Scarf, $12.99 at Banana Republic Factory
This scarf features a great shade of red. It's made of partially recycled materials and is machine washable. Plaid Scarf, $12.99 at Banana Republic Factory
58. Santa Socks in a Bag, $11.99 at Uncommon Goods
These adorable Santa socks come with an even cuter storage bag. Santa Socks in a Bag, $11.99 at Uncommon Goods
59. Shrinkies, $12.95 at Mapamundi Kids
Shrinkies are created by coloring and baking plastic sheets with the included colored pencils. Attach a ring to create a key chain or make a necklace. Shrinkies, $12.95 at Mapamundi Kids
60. Modern Sprout Seed Bomb, $4.99 at Madewell
With this kit, your gift recipient can plant pretty wildflowers! This gift will be blooming well after the holidays! Modern Sprout Seed Bomb, $4.99 at Madewell
61. Ornament Pompom Kit, $9 at Nordstrom
This ornament is also a craft! Kids can glue the pom poms to the outside of the ball to create a customized Christmas ornament! Ornament Pompom Kit, $9 at Nordstrom
62. Family Time Card Game, $8.95 at Madewell
Chronicle Books created this game to help families interact and stay connected. It's a great value, because you can give it as a gift for an entire family. Family Time Card Game, $8.95 at Madewell
63. Organic Cotton Bandana, $8.99 at Madewell
This organic cotton bandana is available in many patterns. This pattern is on sale. It can be used as an accessory for hair or around the neck, or it can be tied to a bag or purse. Organic Cotton Bandana, $8.99 at Madewell
64. Fairy Dust, $12.50 at Lush
The fun fairy-themed bottle is full of sparkly shimmer powder that smells like bubble gum! Fairy Dust, $12.50 at Lush
65. Mini Wishing You Glossed Lip Gloss Set, $15 at Sephora
This gift set includes three different lip glosses. Right now, with the code GETGIFTING, you can get an additional 30% off. Mini Wishing You Glossed Lip Gloss Set, $15 at Sephora
66. Holiday Socks 3-Pack, $14.99 at Banana Republic Factory
This pack of socks is a great deal. It features three holiday-themed designs, which is perfect for the season. Holiday Socks 3-Pack, $14.99 at Banana Republic Factory
67. Cinnamon Roll Bath Bar, $13.50 at Lush
This deliciously scented bath bar smells like cinnamon and cloves. It will help your giftee get into the holiday spirit! Cinnamon Roll Bath Bar, $13.50 at Lush
68. Socksmith Snowflake Plaidern, $8.96 at Zappos
These fun and festive socks are the perfect gift for under the tree. They are available in blue and red. Socksmith Snowflake Plaidern, $8.96 at Zappos
69. 5-Pack Bath & Body Works Hand Sanitizers, $8 at Bath & Body Works
This set of holiday-themed fragrances include, Winter Candy Apple, Vanilla Bean Noel, Twisted Peppermint, Frozen Lake and Gingerbread Bakery. 5-Pack Bath & Body Works Hand Sanitizers, $8 at Bath & Body Works
70. Absorbent Coasters, $7.99 on Amazon
Featuring a fun hexagonal shape, these coasters make quite the statement! For this low price, they are an unbelievable deal. Absorbent Coasters, $7.99 on Amazon
71. Creaseless Hair Clips, $10 at Nordstrom
A pretty hair clip that doesn't leave a mark is a dream come true! Not only will they look good going out, but your giftee can use them to keep their hair pushed back while applying makeup! Creaseless Hair Clips, $10 at Nordstrom
72. Light Up Ball Drone Helicopter with Remote Control, $11.19 on Amazon
Adults and kids will enjoy playing with this unique ball drone helicopter! It is rechargeable, and it includes a remote control. It's sure to provide hours of fun! Light Up Ball Drone Helicopter with Remote Control, $11.19 on Amazon
73. Lilly Pulitzer 17-Month Planner, $11.47 at Barnes & Noble
A fun way to stay organized, this planner will be useful for 17 months! It's a gift that keeps on giving! Lilly Pulitzer 17-Month Planner, $11.47 at Barnes & Noble
74. Winter Wonderland Kitchen Mat, $13.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Perfect for teachers, coworkers, friends or loved ones, this mat will bring in plenty of holiday cheer! It's useful and serves as a Christmas decoration. Winter Wonderland Kitchen Mat, $13.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
75. Christmas Cracker Mystery Puzzle, $13 at Uncommon Goods
This puzzle promises a mystery with plenty of hijinks! The manufacturer even states they don't know the final image of each puzzle! Are you intrigued? Christmas Cracker Mystery Puzzle, $13 at Uncommon Goods
