75 Cheap Christmas Gifts That Look Expensive

With Christmas, it's really the thought that counts. Everyone in the world loves to receive a thoughtful gesture from someone in their life. However, the gesture doesn't have to be expensive. With just the right gift, you can show you care without breaking the bank.

Even though this list of cheap Christmas gifts is labeled "cheap," the items are not low-quality. We scoured the web for the best of the best inexpensive gift ideas. You may be surprised just how far your money will take you this holiday season.

So, settle back, with a cup of hot cocoa, and let's get this holiday shopping party started!

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Cheap Christmas Gifts

If you have to use a coaster, it may as well be an entertaining one! El Arroyo is known for its hilarious signs, and these coasters do not disappoint! El Arroyo Dad Jokes Coasters-Set of 4, $9.93 at Macy's

This candy dish is such a great deal! No one will ever know that you paid under $10 for it! It is shaped like a Hershey's Kiss. For added fun, consider adding the candy to the inside before gifting it over. Hershey's Kiss Crystal Candy Jar, $8.39 at Macy's

A small umbrella, like this one, can be easily packed in a variety of bags. There are several pattern options, but this heart option can be used all year long. Compact Automatic Umbrella, $12 at Old Navy

A craft plus a cute night light? It's perfect for a Christmas gift! Not only does this craft project result in a super adorable night light, it's interactive with moveable parts. DIY Night Light Craft, $13.50 on Amazon

You can give the gift of a homemade ornament craft. This gift is ideal for kids who love to do craft projects. DIY Ornament Kit, $8 at Old Navy

Inside this box, your gift recipient will find a colorful Christmas train! It's even cute enough to display during the holiday season. Christmas Puzzle Train, $16 at Saks Fifth Avenue

We all love avocado toast, so this fun dog toy is a great gift idea! Your four-legged friend will look hilarious walking around with the avocado topped toast! Barking Brunch Avi-Dog Toy, $10.50 at Macy's

A classic book is always a good idea! This beautiful edition is part of the Barnes & Noble collector's set. It features a leather cover, satin ribbon and gilded pages. This price is a great deal! The Secret Garden, Barnes & Noble Collector's Edition, $15 at Barnes & Noble

These socks are $20, but they are made by UGG. Not only can you expect UGG quality, your recipient will be thrilled to receive a gift from the cozy brand. UGG Teddi Cozy Socks, $20 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This fun and festive tea advent calendar would make a great gift! When you gift this calendar, a lucky person in your life will get 25 days of holiday tea! English Tea Shop Organic Tea Advent Calendar, $14.99 at World Market

Everyone can always use an extra tote bag. With this option from L.L. Bean, you can buy a quality product that is colorful too! Wicked Shoppah Tote, $14.99 at L.L.Bean

Slippers are great for cold winter temperatures. This pair of slippers is perfect for the holidays because of the festive red plaid design! Large Adult Sherpa Slippers, $9 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

For $8, you can purchase five scrunchies. In a great variety of neutral tones, these scrunchies will match a lot of different outfits. Mini-Scrunchies 5-Pack, $8 at Old Navy

A dual purpose device, this snowflake can be used as a 18-in-1 tool or an ornament! This one item can replace many tools. 18-in-1 Snowflake Multi Tool, $4.99 on Amazon

Known for decades as a useful beauty product, this salve can be used on lips, faces, cuticles and any other dry skin areas. Rose Salve, $7.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue

So they can match for the holidays, gift this to your favorite mom and daughter. The shiny gold lame is ideal for dressing up holiday outfits. Mommy and Me Gold Lame Headbands, $12 at Old Navy

It's hard to believe these chic earmuffs are $15. They look expensive and trendy. Cheetah Print Faux Fur & Imitation Pearl Earmuffs, $15 at Nordstrom

With code FLURRY, you can get this festive zippered pouch for a friend. This pattern is really in style right now, and it can be paired with just about anything. Medium Zipper Canvas Pouch, $12.57 at Land's End

Don't forget your pet this holiday season! Take your furry friend's style up a notch with this stylish velvet dog collar. Velvet Dog Collar, $19.99 at Mark & Graham

Made of 100% supima cotton, this towel is soft and fade resistant. It even features a fun holiday image. With code FLURRY, it's only $11.47. Premium Supima Cotton Embroidered Hand Towel, $11.47 at Land's End

What could be better than a warm, cozy pair of socks? This pair because it features a fun Christmas style! Fuzzy Slipper Socks, $9.95 on Amazon

How cute is this mug? It's available in four colors. It's perfect for anyone who enjoys a daily hot beverage. You could also pair it with a box of tea. Mushroom Lidded Mug, $8.99 at World Market

These holiday wine charms are the perfect gift. They are sure to become part of your giftee's holiday traditions, because they add holiday cheer to any wine glass. Holiday Wine Charms, $16.95 at Paper Source

This blue box will produce hours of jewelry making fun. For such a low price, you can give a great gift that produces countless pieces of jewelry. DIY Alphabet Jewelry Set, $12.99 at Paper Source

Why send a text when you can send a tiny capsule message? Your giftee can simply write a tiny note, stick it inside one of the capsules and surprise a loved one! Capsule Letters, Message in a Bottle, $9.99 on Amazon

For only $8, you can purchase 10 claw clips. You can break them up into multilple gifts or give them all to one person. Kids 10-Pack Claw Clip Set, $8 at Nordstrom

This candle will fill the recipient's home with the scent of Christmas cookies! It has notes of cookies, almonds and Tahitian Vanilla! Christmas Cookies Filled Charm Jar Candle, $8.97 at Pier 1

A reindeer ornament with a full-sized lip product makes a festive combination! Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick Ornament, $14.95 at Nordstrom

Featuring a fun red and black pattern, these headbands are perfect for the holidays. Plus, you get two headbands for $12! Mommy and Me Headband, $12 at Old Navy

This tiny tote keychain has a zippered top. You can actually store cash, IDs and credit cards inside it! Canvas Tote Keychain, $8.97 at Land's End

A fleece blanket is a great gift idea for everyone. This blanket also features a fun holiday pattern. Fleece Blanket, $12 at Old Navy

This little pouch holds 100 first aid items. It's perfect for safety on the go, because your friend or family member can pack it anywhere. First Aid Kit, $12.95 on Amazon

Geared for ages 3 and up, this game can accommodate one to six players. The cards feature fun illustrations too! Little Likes Kids K is for Kicks Go Fish Playing Cards, $10 at Nordstrom

With this fun candy cane themed kit, children can build garland or create jewelry. The set includes beads and elastic strings. Candy Cane Bead Kit, $9 at Nordstrom

A box full of glow-in-the-dark stars is perfect for kids! Even older teenagers will enjoy sticking these stars all over their rooms. The set also includes and extra large moon, planet Earth, big dipper constellation and constellation map. 300 Count Glow Stars, $9.95 on Amazon

These ceramic coasters look like pieces of art. The person who receives them will actually want to use coasters! Six Ceramic Coasters, $12.99 on Amazon

This fun and festive set of lip balms from EOS will keep lips moisturized well into the new year. It includes three holiday-scented flavors. EOS Lip Balm Set, $7.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

A lip jelly that smells like bubble gum and moisturizes? Yes, please! This little package is full of lip-smoothing benefits! Snow Fairy Lip Jelly, $13.50 at Lush

On sale at Macy's, this colorful set is a real bargain. This cutlery set includes six knives and coordinating covers. 12-Piece Cuisinart Cutlery Set, $14.63 at Macy's

This little blender is extremely portable. The parts are dishwasher safe, and you can drink right from the attached jar. Lightweight Cordless To-Go Blender, $14.99 at Macy's

For $15, you can purchase six pretty nail polish shades that are perfect for the holiday season! Right now, with code GETGIFTING, you can get an additional 30% off. Sephora Mini Nail Polish Set, $15 at Sephora

42. Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Glow-in-the-Dark Mermaid Tail, $13.95 on Amazon

Crazy Aaron makes the best putty. This mermaid tail themed putty is stretchy, sparkly and glows in the dark! It's fun for all ages. Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty Glow-in-the-Dark Mermaid Tail, $13.95 on Amazon

Everyone loves birthday cake. This fun bar of soap looks and smells like the popular dessert. Who wouldn't want to open this on Christmas morning? Birthday Cake Soap, $4.90 at Macy's

For a fun and nostalgic gift, consider giving a bike bell! We all have a friend or family member who loves riding bikes, and this is the perfect accessory! It's also available in several other colors. Classic Bike Bell, $12.99 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Claw clips are so useful, but they can be visually unappealing. This bow claw hair clip changes things. It's really cute! Bow Claw Hair Clip, $5.99 at Madewell

46. Benefit Mini Roller Express Curling Mascara & Liquid Eyeliner Set, $15 at Sephora

With this festive gift box, you can give someone an eyeliner and curling mascara! Plus, the box is really pretty! Benefit Mini Roller Express Curling Mascara & Liquid Eyeliner Set, $15 at Sephora

This Stonewall Kitchen set is a great gift for a foodie! They can even reuse the ramekin for future holidays. Hot Pepper Jelly Holiday Tree Ramekin Gift Set, $13.99 at Macy's

This fuzzy headband is perfect for the cold weather season! It is unique and trendy! Teddy Bear Headband, $12 at Old Navy

LEGO offers a cute penguin set for Christmas. It is complete with a tiny present and Christmas tree. Not only is the LEGO set adorable, it offers plenty of fun during the building process. LEGO Christmas Penguin, $11.99 on Amazon

This game is a fun way to test pop culture knowledge! Without speaking, the game players act out titles from books, movies, shows and more. Pop Culture Charades, $12 at Madewell

With this pack, you get four hair clips for $4! They are perfect for kids or adults! 4-Pack Hair Clips, $4 at Nordstrom

This little set is packed with many tools. It comes in rose gold and black, so you can pick the ideal color for your recipient. Professional Nail Grooming Set with Travel Case, $13.98 on Amazon

An adorable mini cake pop maker is an exceptional gift. Macy's currently offers this little appliance for an unbelievable price of $10.79! This cake pop maker lets the baker use their favorite cake mix to create pops! Mini Cake Pop Maker, $10.79 at Macy's

Give the gift of lavender! This tiny pot and included seeds sprout a fragrant lavender plant! Live Well Lavender Tiny Terracotta Grow Kit, $13 at Madewell

This fun case comes with 10 pencils and a sharpener! Not only is this gift unique, it is also super useful. We love that the pencils match the tin! Vintage Map Pencils & Tin, $13.50 at Paper Source

Garland is always a good idea! This cute gingham pattern goes with a variety of holidays. Plus, it's a craft project too! Gingham Paper Chain Garland Kit, $12.95 at Nordstrom

This scarf features a great shade of red. It's made of partially recycled materials and is machine washable. Plaid Scarf, $12.99 at Banana Republic Factory

These adorable Santa socks come with an even cuter storage bag. Santa Socks in a Bag, $11.99 at Uncommon Goods

Shrinkies are created by coloring and baking plastic sheets with the included colored pencils. Attach a ring to create a key chain or make a necklace. Shrinkies, $12.95 at Mapamundi Kids

With this kit, your gift recipient can plant pretty wildflowers! This gift will be blooming well after the holidays! Modern Sprout Seed Bomb, $4.99 at Madewell

This ornament is also a craft! Kids can glue the pom poms to the outside of the ball to create a customized Christmas ornament! Ornament Pompom Kit, $9 at Nordstrom

Chronicle Books created this game to help families interact and stay connected. It's a great value, because you can give it as a gift for an entire family. Family Time Card Game, $8.95 at Madewell

This organic cotton bandana is available in many patterns. This pattern is on sale. It can be used as an accessory for hair or around the neck, or it can be tied to a bag or purse. Organic Cotton Bandana, $8.99 at Madewell

The fun fairy-themed bottle is full of sparkly shimmer powder that smells like bubble gum! Fairy Dust, $12.50 at Lush

This gift set includes three different lip glosses. Right now, with the code GETGIFTING, you can get an additional 30% off. Mini Wishing You Glossed Lip Gloss Set, $15 at Sephora

This pack of socks is a great deal. It features three holiday-themed designs, which is perfect for the season. Holiday Socks 3-Pack, $14.99 at Banana Republic Factory

This deliciously scented bath bar smells like cinnamon and cloves. It will help your giftee get into the holiday spirit! Cinnamon Roll Bath Bar, $13.50 at Lush

These fun and festive socks are the perfect gift for under the tree. They are available in blue and red. Socksmith Snowflake Plaidern, $8.96 at Zappos

This set of holiday-themed fragrances include, Winter Candy Apple, Vanilla Bean Noel, Twisted Peppermint, Frozen Lake and Gingerbread Bakery. 5-Pack Bath & Body Works Hand Sanitizers, $8 at Bath & Body Works

Featuring a fun hexagonal shape, these coasters make quite the statement! For this low price, they are an unbelievable deal. Absorbent Coasters, $7.99 on Amazon

A pretty hair clip that doesn't leave a mark is a dream come true! Not only will they look good going out, but your giftee can use them to keep their hair pushed back while applying makeup! Creaseless Hair Clips, $10 at Nordstrom

Adults and kids will enjoy playing with this unique ball drone helicopter! It is rechargeable, and it includes a remote control. It's sure to provide hours of fun! Light Up Ball Drone Helicopter with Remote Control, $11.19 on Amazon

A fun way to stay organized, this planner will be useful for 17 months! It's a gift that keeps on giving! Lilly Pulitzer 17-Month Planner, $11.47 at Barnes & Noble

Perfect for teachers, coworkers, friends or loved ones, this mat will bring in plenty of holiday cheer! It's useful and serves as a Christmas decoration. Winter Wonderland Kitchen Mat, $13.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This puzzle promises a mystery with plenty of hijinks! The manufacturer even states they don't know the final image of each puzzle! Are you intrigued? Christmas Cracker Mystery Puzzle, $13 at Uncommon Goods