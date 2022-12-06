ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerial video captures Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach

A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it. The landslide happened at Rat Beach near Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 30 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Aerial video from FOX 11 Los Angeles showed the debris from the slide crashed into a maintenance vehicle that was parked on the beach below. No injuries have been reported, and people are being urged to avoid the area. FOX 11 reported that a golf course sits atop the cliff. According to a study published in September, the Palos Verdes area is one of the top spots on the California coast for cliff collapses, with coastline retreats happening at a rate of about 16 feet per year. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
