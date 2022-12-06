Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Aerial video captures Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it. The landslide happened at Rat Beach near Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 30 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Aerial video from FOX 11 Los Angeles showed the debris from the slide crashed into a maintenance vehicle that was parked on the beach below. No injuries have been reported, and people are being urged to avoid the area. FOX 11 reported that a golf course sits atop the cliff. According to a study published in September, the Palos Verdes area is one of the top spots on the California coast for cliff collapses, with coastline retreats happening at a rate of about 16 feet per year. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
iheart.com
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
Report: Video shows coyote dragging a toddler in California
A home security video shared by KTLA shows a coyote attacking a 2-year-old girl Friday.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
A California teen is being hailed as a hero for saving his father's life. The teen lifted a truck off his dad, who was trapped underneath the vehicle. Reporter Lee Anne Denyer with affiliate KCRA has the details.
Elusive creature spotted on Mauna Loa for first time before eruption. Is it in jeopardy?
“Pele brings change and life, in so many ways.”
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
A 37-year-old making $85,000 a year is struggling to find a place to rent or buy in California, and it's a sign of how hard it is to find housing that feels affordable
Brittany Phillips has tried roommates, housing earmarked for people with lower incomes, and moving back in with her mom in a cheaper state: Florida.
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in California
A 22-year-old rock climber was seen falling from 200 ft off a 500 ft tall El Cajon Mountain by nearby climbers. That is almost a 20-story building height, according to reports.
Motorist captures frightening scene on rain-slicked California highway
Authorities said wet roads contributed to three separate accidents in the same location Thursday night into Friday morning. But perhaps the most dramatic one was caught on video. Three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita, California, roughly within the span of nine hours amid rain-slicked...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0