Scattered showers, clouds linger through Tuesday afternoon as wet weather pattern continues in Charlotte

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Grab those umbrellas or light rain jackets this morning. Scattered showers linger through the morning before cloudy skies stick around this afternoon.

Light to moderate rain will get our Tuesday started with some patchy fog developing as well. Be sure to take it slow this morning heading into work as temperatures hover in the low-to-mid-40s.

Winds will be calm for the most part as temperatures top out in the mid-50s. We’ll stay cloudy throughout the afternoon with a few more showers possible this evening and overnight.

Wednesday will warm us up a bit, climbing into the mid to upper 60s throughout the day. We won’t be out of the woods yet when it comes to rain chances though as showers track south from the mountains.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

We’ll continue to warm up heading into Thursday with low 70s on tap for the second half of the workweek. After a brief lull in rain chances, another cold front brings showers to the Carolinas for Friday.

We’ll finish off the workweek in the low 70s but cool off significantly through the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry while limited to the mid-60s. Sunday will be cloudy and near normal, peaking in the upper 50s to finish out the weekend.

Rain chances and mid-50s return to start the next week.

Today: Scattered Showers and Mostly Cloudy. High: 54.

Tonight: Chilly and Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Low: 52.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.