ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Scattered showers, clouds linger through Tuesday afternoon as wet weather pattern continues in Charlotte

By Ted Phaeton
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Grab those umbrellas or light rain jackets this morning. Scattered showers linger through the morning before cloudy skies stick around this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRBJS_0jYyIcW600

Light to moderate rain will get our Tuesday started with some patchy fog developing as well. Be sure to take it slow this morning heading into work as temperatures hover in the low-to-mid-40s.

Winds will be calm for the most part as temperatures top out in the mid-50s. We’ll stay cloudy throughout the afternoon with a few more showers possible this evening and overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1vP7_0jYyIcW600

Wednesday will warm us up a bit, climbing into the mid to upper 60s throughout the day. We won’t be out of the woods yet when it comes to rain chances though as showers track south from the mountains.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

We’ll continue to warm up heading into Thursday with low 70s on tap for the second half of the workweek. After a brief lull in rain chances, another cold front brings showers to the Carolinas for Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JboYA_0jYyIcW600

We’ll finish off the workweek in the low 70s but cool off significantly through the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry while limited to the mid-60s. Sunday will be cloudy and near normal, peaking in the upper 50s to finish out the weekend.

Rain chances and mid-50s return to start the next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaeA4_0jYyIcW600

Today: Scattered Showers and Mostly Cloudy. High: 54.

Tonight: Chilly and Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Low: 52.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

‘Justice for Shanquella’ event planned for Saturday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An event is set for Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman’s tragic death in Mexico in October. Family, community supporting efforts to find justice for Shanquella Robinson Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson was on vacation with friends in October […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Queen City News

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy