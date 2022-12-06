ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Reading Terminal Market's 'Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles' Is Soulfully Good

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PzvU_0jYyIVHt00

We need to get there asap!

If you’ve ever traveled to Philadelphia, you know there is so much culture and history. But one of the best places to visit in Reading Terminal Market . It’s full of shops and eateries that’ll satisfy every craving. Don’t believe it? Then keep reading.

TikTok content creator @fueledonphilly shared her recent trip to Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles. If you’ve never eaten chicken and waffles, this video will convince you to give it a chance. We need to get there asap!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Where should we begin? With the succulent fried chicken? Or perhaps we’ll skip over to the cabbage, sweet potatoes, and collard greens? No, we could never do enough justice to the food shown on our screens. Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles certainly lives up to the hype, judging by the long line. We know food is incredible when people are willing to wait for it. We might not be able to cross over the bridge into Philadelphia today, but we’re getting there soon.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this amazing eatery. User @Ash. admitted, “I’m Philly born and raised, and I’ve never been to Reading Terminal, and I’m so disappointed in myself. LOL.” @Leah exclaimed, “You can’t go wrong at reading terminal period! I love it there!” @Jennifer Camille wrote, “I love this place! Reading Terminal is really a vibe.” @Nydiafocused Parker said, “Going this Saturday, thanks, queen.”

We loved getting a peak into Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles. We’ll visit the next time we’re in the Reading Terminal Market. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @fueledonphilly’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Philadelphia

Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022

She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Caught Rocking Out To A Philly Classic In Philly

The Wells Fargo Center was blaring Freeway's classic cut "What We Do," featuring verses from Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel. Freeway is of course a North Philadelphia native, Sigel hails from South Philly, and Jay-Z obviously hails from Brooklyn. How does coordinating workout soundtracks over the arena PA work anyway? Should...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Sneak Peek at (and the View From) The Laurel’s Model Units

Philly’s tallest residential high-rise is already welcoming its first apartment tenants. Here’s what they will get and what the condo buyers who will move in starting next month can expect. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlackAmericaWeb

Happy Birthday PNB Rock! Remembering The Philly Legend

On this day, we celebrate the life of Philadelphia Legend PNB Rock. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, PNB Rock was made to make music. Coming up on the block of Pastorius and Baynton, PNB Rock burst onto the music scene with his debut track “My City needs Something”; which caught the attention of many of Philly’s […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’

Artist's rendering of a Center-City arena for the Phila. 76ers.Photo by76 Devcorp at Philadelphia Magazine. David Adelman, Penn Valley resident, continues his full-court-press effort to transform part of Phila.’s sagging fashion district into the Sixers’ home court. David Murrell reported his progress on the $1.3 billion vision in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Wawa Glenside announces grand opening events

Doors will officially open to Glenside’s new Wawa, 200 N. Easton Road, on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00am. Mascot Wally Goose will be there first thing in the morning to gift “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers through the door.
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?

There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia

KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
877
Followers
377
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy