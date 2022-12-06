Reading Terminal Market's 'Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles' Is Soulfully Good

We need to get there asap!

If you’ve ever traveled to Philadelphia, you know there is so much culture and history. But one of the best places to visit in Reading Terminal Market . It’s full of shops and eateries that’ll satisfy every craving. Don’t believe it? Then keep reading.

TikTok content creator @fueledonphilly shared her recent trip to Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles. If you’ve never eaten chicken and waffles, this video will convince you to give it a chance. We need to get there asap!

Where should we begin? With the succulent fried chicken? Or perhaps we’ll skip over to the cabbage, sweet potatoes, and collard greens? No, we could never do enough justice to the food shown on our screens. Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles certainly lives up to the hype, judging by the long line. We know food is incredible when people are willing to wait for it. We might not be able to cross over the bridge into Philadelphia today, but we’re getting there soon.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this amazing eatery. User @Ash. admitted, “I’m Philly born and raised, and I’ve never been to Reading Terminal, and I’m so disappointed in myself. LOL.” @Leah exclaimed, “You can’t go wrong at reading terminal period! I love it there!” @Jennifer Camille wrote, “I love this place! Reading Terminal is really a vibe.” @Nydiafocused Parker said, “Going this Saturday, thanks, queen.”

We loved getting a peak into Ma Lessie’s Chicken and Waffles. We’ll visit the next time we’re in the Reading Terminal Market. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @fueledonphilly’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

