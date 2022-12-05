Deep Blue Medical Advances Announces FDA Clearance for Sublay Application in Hernia Surgery, Enabling Broader Use of T-Line Hernia Mesh

Read full article on original website
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
ApoQlar Receives FDA Clearance for Mixed Reality Surgical Planning Platform
ApoQlar, a German medical technology company, today announced it has received FDA 510(k) Class II clearance for VSI HoloMedicine, a mixed reality software device enabling surgeons to plan complex procedures using the power of immersive 3D holographic technology. With this clearance, the USA becomes the 30th country for apoQlar to receive medical certification in. apoQlar will extend its distribution of VSI HoloMedicine in the USA for clinical use through its subsidiary in Miami, Florida, with availability expected in the second quarter of 2023.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Abanza Gets FDA OK for Implantable ACL Fixation System
ABANZA Tecnomed, a designer and manufacturer of high-quality innovative Sports Medicine products, is announcing the FDA 510K Clearance of WasherCapTM, a soft tissue fixation system for ACL reconstruction. The WasherCap is the first soft-tissue graft fixation device designed to allow surgeons to perform a fixation non-dependent on the bone quality...
The FDA approved a fecal transplant treatment for the first time
The FDA building in Washington DC, January 13, 2020. Deposit PhotosThe pharmaceutical-grade version of a procedure can treat difficult intestinal infections.
peerj.com
Prediction of individual mortality risk among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a convenient, online, individualized, predictive mortality risk tool based on a retrospective cohort study
Emergency and Critical Care, Epidemiology, Internal Medicine, Respiratory Medicine. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Prognosis, Prediction, Individual mortality risk. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Variation by Age of EoE Symptoms May Contribute to Delayed Diagnosis for Some Patients
Patients with eosinophilic esophagitis experience a range of symptoms that can vary by age, which may contribute to younger patients experiencing a delay in diagnosis, according to a poster presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting. Some patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) also experience...
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
khn.org
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with covid-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long covid. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
cohaitungchi.com
How to treat a dry cough in children
Coughing is a natural defense mechanism the body uses to clear the airway and remove microbes and foreign objects. People often produce dry coughs, also called nonproductive coughs, to clear an itch or irritation in the throat. These coughs are usually symptoms of an underlying condition in the upper respiratory tract.
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
Onion Sensitivity: What It Is, And How It Could Already Be Affecting You
They're in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it's not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress.
labpulse.com
'Highly questionable' test ordering expanded lab payments, cost Medicare millions during pandemic: OIG report
Numerous laboratories billed Medicare for questionably high numbers of add-on tests alongside COVID-19 tests in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG). The additional tests significantly increased the payments laboratories received for claims that included COVID-19...
cohaitungchi.com
How tetanus works: It’s easier to get than you may think
Stepping on a rusty nail is the everyday instance of how somebody contracts tetanus, however you don’t need to be anyplace close to outdated, rusty metallic to be prone to getting the illness. Tetanus is a critical, typically deadly illness that impacts your nervous system. It’s brought on by...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to dissolve cataracts naturally?
There is no natural cure for cataracts. However, ongoing research into nonsurgical treatments for cataracts is positive. Cataracts occur when the proteins in the eye’s lens begin to break down and clump together. This. a cloudy area to appear on the lens. Light cannot easily pass through this area,...
MedicalXpress
Household air purifiers improve heart health among individuals with COPD, researchers find
A six-month study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concludes that the use of portable home air purifiers can improve some markers of cardiovascular health in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. People suffering from COPD often experience shortness of breath, chest tightness and chronic cough. Cardiovascular diseases...
Over the counter medication in short supply amid 'tripledemic' concerns
Prepare yourself because you might have to go to multiple stores to get the medicine you need to fight a cold or flu."Couldn't find any Tylenol for the kids," said father Adam Covington. "No luck, but keep trying."Parents are struggling to find cold and flu medicine as a "tripledemic" of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu have driven up the demand for over-the-counter medication, especially for children. "Remember, we did not have anything for two years," said . "We sat at home. We masked. We worked from home ... "Our herd immunity for all these respiratory viruses also dropped significantly."In a statement,...
Healthline
What Is Vascular Surgery and When Is It Needed?
Vascular surgery can treat conditions that affect the blood vessels in your body. It may be recommended when vascular disease is advanced or increases your risk of serious health outcomes. There are different types of vascular surgery, including open surgeries and less invasive options. Vascular surgery focuses on treating diseases...
ajmc.com
Long-term Dupilumab Effective in Patients With Asthma, Including Those With Nasal Polyps
Patients with asthma who were with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps were found to have results with long-term dupilumab. A study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology found that dupilumab was effective in patients with a diagnosis of asthma with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Ultromics Gets FDA Clearance for Its Echocardiography Device
Ultromics' EchoGo Heart Failure, an AI solution for echocardiography with the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The news puts EchoGo Heart Failure in the 7% of devices that have gone on to obtain full marketing authorization after being awarded FDA breakthrough status.
AboutLawsuits.com
New Clinical Data Shows Abiomed Impella RP Heart Pump is Safe, Despite Concerns Over Patient Deaths: FDA
Although federal health officials have expressed concerns about increased mortality rates associated with the use of Abiomed Impella RP Heart Pump Systems, the FDA now indicates the medical device is safe for use in patients meeting certain medical criteria. The Abiomed Impella RP Heart Pump System is used as an...
