Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Related
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location in Orlando
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 9th. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orlando, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3005 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on December 9, 2022, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app! This location opening landmarks 500 locations for Scooter’s Coffee nationwide. In celebration Scooter’s Coffee has partnered with Orange County Animal Services (OCAS). OCAS is a progressive animal-welfare focused organization that enforces the Orange County Code to protect both citizens and animals. They are the only open admission shelter in Orange County, which means that it does not turn away any animal and accepts all animals, regardless of their temperament or health. The health and well-being of the animals in the care of OCAS is of the utmost importance to Orange County and its community. On Friday, November 11th we will be distributing 400 of our Scooter’s Coffee dog toy with an opportunity to earn $100 on our mobile app while supplies last.
franchising.com
Great American Cookies Continues South Florida Expansion with Fort Lauderdale Area Opening
Original Cookie Cake Franchise Makes Debut in Oakland Park. December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - Great American Cookies announces the opening of a new location in Oakland Park, FL. The opening increases the cookie franchise’s foothold in Florida to providing the Fort Lauderdale market with a new sweet spot to indulge in fresh-baked cookie and brownie treats.
franchising.com
Fazoli’s to Make Debut in Louisiana and North Texas with New Area Development Deals
December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the...
franchising.com
Ziebart Grand Openings Are a Family Affair
Whether single store or multi-store ownership, Ziebart continues to help families achieve their entrepreneurial dreams through Ziebart franchise ownership. There has never been a better time to become your own boss, secure your family’s future, and build a legacy that will last a lifetime. Two new Ziebart franchised locations are doing just that and recently celebrated their new Ziebart stores with grand openings in Highland, Michigan and Hamburg, New York.
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
franchising.com
Cousins Subs® Brings Back Gyro Sub And Mint Shake
Fan-favorites Gyro sub and Mint shake return for a limited time only. December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - Cousins Subs® announced today the return of the Gyro sub and Mint shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the sub and shake through Sunday, Jan. 29, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.
franchising.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Units to New Hampshire and Massachusetts
December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // MERRIMACK, N.H. - Dave’s Hot Chicken announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Al Graziano to make its entrance into New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “Al first location in Massachusetts has been a smash-hit, and I anticipate that same success will translate...
Comments / 0