A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Chiefs failed trade for WR should have them thinking about OBJ’s availability
The Kadarius Toney trade isn’t paying off with the WR out again this week, the Chiefs should get in on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. A few weeks ago, the Chiefs made a move to acquire Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney in hopes of adding another playmaker to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps.
How Many took down Union Parish, Trey Holly for LHSAA football championship
NEW ORLEANS – During a team meeting at the hotel the night before the LHSAA football state championship game Saturday, several Many players swapped opportunities to address their teammates. For four-star senior and USC commit Tackett Curtis, his message was succinct but mental, a mantra he has picked up...
Caleb Williams, USC's sophomore star, wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams' win gives the USC Trojans the most Heisman winners in college football history. Williams threw for 37 touchdowns in his first year with Southern California.
No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment
The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
Alabama Basketball: Nate Oats’ coaching took down No. 1
For the second time in this young season, Alabama Basketball took down a No. 1 team. This time it came on the No. 1 team’s home floor. The Houston Cougars were not just the ranked No. 1 team, they were clearly college basketball’s best defensive team. Going into...
Latest Cowboys roster move will only increase Super Bowl chances
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, which only strengthens their chances of contending for the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but nothing has transpired yet in terms of a deal. In recent weeks, the Cowboys offense has been on fire, as evidenced last week when they blew out the Indianapolis Colts.
Miami basketball: Cardiac Canes big comeback defeating NC State
The Miami basketball team rallied from 16 points down in the first half and a 12-point deficit in the second half to defeat North Carolina State 80-73. Miami closed the game on an 18-6 run to earn the win and improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. North Carolina State drops to 8-3 with the loss and 0-2 in the ACC.
Tyreek Hill on pace to make Mike McDaniel Dolphins prophecy a reality
In a recent interview, Tyreek Hill revealed how Mike McDaniel eerily predicted what Hill could accomplish this season with impeccable accuracy. Mike McDaniel has proven to be an offensive savant, his system turning around the Miami Dolphins in a matter of months. For anyone familiar with McDaniel, this is to...
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
