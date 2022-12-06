Read full article on original website
Volkswagen starts update program for ID.4 software, with performance improvements and new features
Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America announces the next advancement of the ID.4 EV with software updates. New features to enhance the charging experience and further improve system performance will be available on MY21 and certain MY22 vehicles. This first update is a prerequisite for future features. Eligible vehicle owners will receive formal notification once the update is made available to them.
Xeal Partners with StreetLights Residential for EV Charging Station Rollout Across Six States
NEW YORK – Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, announced an agreement with StreetLights Residential, one of the nation’s leading developers, designers and builders of multifamily communities, to install a significant number of charging stations across the company’s nationwide pipeline of new developments.
ADS-TEC Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with GP JOULE CONNECT
GP JOULE CONNECT orders 30 ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox ultra-fast charging systems from ADS-TEC Energy. NÜRTINGEN, Germany – ADS-TEC Energy, a leading manufacturer of battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solutions, announced a strategic partnership with sustainable mobility solutions company GP JOULE CONNECT, a leading systems provider for new mobility. As part of the collaboration, GP JOULE CONNECT will deploy 30 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox systems in 2023. Both companies aim to actively drive the expansion of charging infrastructure and the transformation of energy systems and jointly plan to build numerous battery storage-based, ultra-fast charging stations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
Scania’s electric heavy tipper in Swedish mine
An electric Scania heavy tipper has recently been taken into operation in the LKAB mine in Malmberget, northern Sweden. This customer close development allows Scania to test and operate fully electric trucks in a demanding underground mine environment. The electric heavy tipper transports residual products and has a total weight,...
