Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
With The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix reshapes the fantasy series’ mysterious past
The Witcher: Blood Origin wants to reshape the hit fantasy franchise. Unlike its animated cousin Nightmare of the Wolf, the live-action show isn’t content with just telling another Geralt-less tale in Netflix’s Witcher-Verse. Instead, the forthcoming spin-off wants to completely rewrite The Witcher universe’s rulebook. Taking on...
The Witcher 3's next-gen update may look better, but you'll pay for it in broken mods
Rejoice! The days of searching the bodies in The Witcher 3’s Velen for juicy loot and coming up with nothing but a bunch of candles, broken rakes, and a broken heart for your troubles are coming to an end. However, it looks like this boon might come at a cost.
The Witcher: Blood Origin star really wants to mix with Geralt in Netflix's fantasy show
Potential spoilers follow for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has suggested she won't appear in season 3 of Netflix's main Witcher series. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at the spin-off show's UK junket, Driver attempted to play down reports that her character – Seanchaí –...
The Game Awards 2022: how to watch and what to expect from the last big show of the year
If you want to know how to watch The Game Awards 2022, the last big gaming show of the year, then we have you covered. The show should bring long-awaited updates on big titles, game reveals, and a whole host of trailers and announcements. Some awards happen, too, but let's...
It looks like Sony's accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date
It seems like the PlayStation Store has accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date ahead of The Game Awards that are happening this evening, December 8, PST 4:30 pm / GMT 12:30am / AEDT 11:30am. According to the leak, Street Fighter 6 is set to be released on June...
Unlock every Valorant Agent when you link up with Xbox Game Pass
Five of Riot’s most popular in-house games, including Valorant and League Of Legends, are coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 12. This comes as part of Riot’s partnership with Microsoft, but you won’t need to actually play the games on Game Pass in order to get some free in-game swag and unlockables.
Dune Awakening in-engine trailer shows off the stunning MMO world of the series
An in-engine trailer for Dune Awakening has been shown off at The Game Awards, which gives MMO fans the first look at how the Sci-fi epic will translate into the RPG format. It's being developed by Age of Conan team Funcom, so it should be well worth playing!. Whether you're...
Death Stranding 2 trailer shows series continues tradition of being weird AF
While Death Stranding 2 isn't a surprise, after all, back in May, actor Norman Reedus straight up said he was appearing in a sequel. Now we've had official confirmation and the first trailer of the game. More importantly, the trailer confirms that the sequel will continue the series' tradition of being completely weird.
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
Bioshock 4 isn't dead, it just got a key lead dev from Ghost of Tsushima and Far Cry 4
It’s been nine years since the last BioShock game, and with very little to go on besides confirmation it exists, unconfirmed leaks, and scarce crumbs from the devs and job listings, we finally have a new piece of concrete news. Far Cry 4 and Ghost of Tsushima narrative lead...
Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free
We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
‘Just leave us alone’, says Smash Bros players after the World Tour implodes
Two weeks before the Smash World Tour (SWT) was set to leap into the global limelight for the first time, its wings were cut – and now Nintendo and SWT organizers are pointing fingers. But amid the infighting, there’s a community that has been sidelined and disappointed yet again.
Your Sky Glass TV is getting a major picture quality upgrade for free
Sky has begun rolling out a significant (and free!) picture quality upgrade for its satellite-free TV offering, Sky Glass, in the UK. Arriving as part of the company’s latest firmware update, all Sky Glass displays will soon benefit from improvements to contrast ratio, brightness and colour accuracy. Black colours, in particular, are set to appear much darker than they do at present.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer shows one hell of a force-enabled beating
Time to look up and head to the stars; we're finally getting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With the release date of March 17, 2023, it's safe to say we don't have to wait light years. It's been over three years since the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Just...
Baldur's Gate 3 trailer and release date revealed, along with a returning hero
It's time to suit up and gather your dice because Larian Studios has announced Baldur's Gate 3 release date. Showcased at The Game Awards 2022, we now know that Baldur's Gate 3 finally be in our grasp come August 2023, three years after its early access was released, so hopefully, we can expect some significant changes since then.
Batman returns in new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer
After nearly a year of silence, we finally have an update on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with a new trailer shown off at The Game Awards. We find the stars of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in a somewhat tricky spot, despite having somehow captured The Flash, the crew of misfit villains is then confronted by Batman.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is the best Netflix movie in years
For all its serialized success, Netflix has a patchy track record when it comes to feature-length productions bearing the Netflix Original moniker. Granted, our pick of the best Netflix movies does contain a handful of Netflix-produced gems – All Quiet on the Western Front, The Good Nurse and The Wonder count among the streamer's recent wins – but in the grand scheme of its movie-making output, Netflix has a far lower hit rate than, say, Apple TV Plus (which pipped Netflix to the Best Picture Oscar with only its eighth original film, CODA, in 2022).
