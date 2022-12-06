Read full article on original website
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
Chef Anthony Strong Is Launching a Pasta Comeback in the Inner Richmond
Chef Anthony Strong made headlines as one of the first chefs in San Francisco to fold in a market and supply store at his now-closed Mission restaurant Prairie at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. When that shuttered in August 2020, he capital-P pivoted to running a private outdoor catering service, run out of a camper van he dubbed SuperStella, in 2021.
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission
Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Diner Turns 75, Slashes Prices to 1947 Levels
When Mel Weiss opened the first Mel’s Drive-In in 1947, California’s postwar car culture was in its infancy. The Golden Gate Bridge was barely a decade old, and the restaurant’s original location—long since demolished—was on a motel-filled stretch of U.S. 101 that San Francisco residents now know as Lombard Street. The joy of pulling off the road for a burger was still a novelty.
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
San Francisco restaurant Flour + Water to sell dried pasta at Whole Foods
"We wanted to not be this crazy high-end niche pasta," said the restaurant's co-chef.
‘Stop punting this issue’: Castro Theatre’s landmark status further delayed
"Some of the people behind this are being very disingenuous."
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
Michelin-Starred Chef Set To Open Another Affordable Chinese Restaurant
Mamahuhu is nearly ready to open its second San Francisco location, this time in Noe Valley. Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu’s will lead the kitchen at the latest outpost of his more affordable Chinese American eatery. Co-owner Ben Moore told The Standard that...
The 10 Bay Area restaurants that lost their Michelin stars in 2022
The bulk of the losses were in San Francisco.
4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
San Francisco tech ‘decacorn’ Plaid lays off a fifth of staff
Plaid was valued at over $13 billion last April.
These downtown San Francisco gems are closed — but aren't supposed to be
City officials are starting to tell property owners their closed-off POPOS need to be public again, ASAP.
2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable
Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley. French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and...
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
