Chef Anthony Strong Is Launching a Pasta Comeback in the Inner Richmond

Chef Anthony Strong made headlines as one of the first chefs in San Francisco to fold in a market and supply store at his now-closed Mission restaurant Prairie at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. When that shuttered in August 2020, he capital-P pivoted to running a private outdoor catering service, run out of a camper van he dubbed SuperStella, in 2021.
thendbcatalyst.com

NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area

An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
Mission Local

Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission

Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
sfstandard.com

Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Diner Turns 75, Slashes Prices to 1947 Levels

When Mel Weiss opened the first Mel’s Drive-In in 1947, California’s postwar car culture was in its infancy. The Golden Gate Bridge was barely a decade old, and the restaurant’s original location—long since demolished—was on a motel-filled stretch of U.S. 101 that San Francisco residents now know as Lombard Street. The joy of pulling off the road for a burger was still a novelty.
KRON4 News

4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
