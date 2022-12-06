ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Budenholzer credits the refs for overturned call late vs. Orlando Magic

By Matthew Dugandzic
 4 days ago

The refs overturning Giannis' offensive foul on Moritz Wagner helped the Bucks seal a win over the Magic.

The Milwaukee Bucks were cruising against the Orlando Magic, and it looked like they were ready to get their bench unit into the game. But Orlando went on a run in the fourth quarter, which forced Mike Budenholzer to stick with his starters.

The Magic came very close to pulling off the comeback as they cut the lead to 4 with 2:20 left in the game. It could have turned worse if the refs didn't overturn their call, which essentially stopped Orlando's momentum and helped the Bucks seal their 17th win of the season.

The Bucks were in huge trouble with 2 minutes left

Up by 19 with 1:52 left in the third quarter, it looked like the Bucks were a lock to seal their 12th straight win over the Magic. But the Magic kept fighting back—they shifted momentum with a big run midway through the fourth quarter.

After Terrence Ross' 3-pointer that got Orlando within four points, Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a charge. At that point, it seemed Milwaukee was close to dropping what seemed to be an easy win on the road.

Budenholzer credits the refs

The coaching staff was not happy with the call, and they wanted to challenge it. But the refs themselves went to the replay center. To their credit, they reversed the ruling and called a blocking foul of Wagner, who picked up his 6th personal on the night.

Giannis went to the line and was able to hit one of two. But more importantly, Orlando's run was over, and the Bucks were able to come out with a victory.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer was happy that the refs got the call right.

''It was a big play," the Bucks' head coach said . It's good officiating...We were going to challenge it, but they went to the officiating review based on the restricted area. It's very, very important. It's a big swing. Mo Wagner was very good for them tonight, and for him to not be able to finish the last few minutes.''

