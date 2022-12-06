ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cerrito, CA

Police Investigating Commercial Burglary At Restaurant

DALY CITY (BCN) Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect...
DALY CITY, CA
San Francisco, CA
