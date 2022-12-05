Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Truthset Launches Collective To Verify Quality of Demo Data
Truthset, a data validation company, is launching Truthset Data Collective with 20 members and a suite of products designed to help the media evaluate the quality, accuracy and reliability of the data they're using for ad-buying transactions. “The current data ecosystem is built for scale, not accuracy,” said Scott McKinley,...
salestechstar.com
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
ABS Explores Future of Cutting-Edge Maritime Tech in Broad-Reaching Report
ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Will autonomous vessels dominate the oceans? Can artificial intelligence design an optimized offshore asset? Is nuclear power the ultimate energy source of the future? These are some of the questions facing maritime industry leaders as a wave of new technologies is poised to revolutionize the sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005783/en/ Cover Image: ABS Technology Trends (Graphic: Business Wire)
Iterative Health Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, today announced that it has been named one of CB Insights’ top 150 companies in Digital Health for 2022, the second year in a row in which it has made this list. The Digital Health 150 is CB Insights’ annual ranking of the 150 most promising digital health startups in the world. Iterative Health was recognized in the Computer-Aided Imaging category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005069/en/ Iterative Health has been named one of CB Insights’ top 150 companies in Digital Health for 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
AdWeek
Dentsu Creative Names Former Gut Partner Paulo Fogaca US CEO
Now that Dentsu Group’s integrated leadership structure and its amalgamation of its global agency brands into a single Dentsu Creative entity has solidified, the agency has put another piece of the puzzle into place with Paulo Fogaca being named U.S. CEO. Fogaca’s immediate remit as U.S. CEO is to...
MedicalXpress
Experiences of methadone service users explored in human rights–based study
Findings of a collaborative study between the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery at Trinity and University College Cork, and a former Ph.D. student from Maynooth University indicate that there is a significant gap between human rights, policy and best practice and how these are operationalized within the structures and practices of Irish opiate substitute prescribing services.
Medidata Receives Prestigious Innovation Award from Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has been honored by the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its 2022 Innovation in Regulatory Science Award for Medidata Link. This technology breakthrough, based on Medidata’s Rave EDC (electronic data capture) allows sponsors and regulators to connect and analyze once-disparate data sources to bridge the gap between the clinical trial and real world information sources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005087/en/ Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA CEO Susan Winckler (left) Medidata co-CEO Sastry Chilukuri (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
infomeddnews.com
How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
salestechstar.com
MadeMarket Selects CapLinked as Virtual Data Room Solution
CapLinked has partnered with investment banking CRM provider MadeMarket to offer virtual data room capabilities to MadeMarket’s clients. The deal brings together two leaders in the space for deal-making software. CapLinked, Inc, a developer of cloud-based information control software, and MadeMarket, Inc., a provider of deal-management CRM, announced a...
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
salestechstar.com
U.K. Economic Crunch Drives Interest in Modern Automation
Many enterprises in Britain are investing in intelligent automation platforms to contain costs and remain competitive, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. Enterprise adoption of intelligent automation in the U.K. has been on the rise and is expected to keep growing in the coming year, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
WebMD Strikes Deal with Patient Communications Platform Artera
– Today, WebMD and patient communications platform provider Artera (formerly WELL Health) announced data integration that will enable providers (health systems and hospitals) to digitally communicate and engage patients on important education and information about medication affordability programs. – The collaboration reduces the cost of care while also improving patient...
Out of Sight: Why Invisible Patient Engagement is Optimal Patient Engagement
As a patient engagement product director, there’s nothing that I love to hear more from customers than they live and breathe in the systems we’ve created. We’ve thought long and hard about UI; about the rich dashboards we build; about new ways to expand functionality within the parameters of our applications and programs.
ATX Networks Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Matt Grimes to newly created role of VP, Global Operations
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Grimes as Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Grimes will lead an experienced team of operations professionals to scale and optimize ATX operations, focusing on removing risk from logistics and supply chains to accelerate the company’s mission of expanding access to reliable and affordable broadband connectivity and media delivery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005243/en/ Matt Grimes, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at ATX Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Startup Choira uses 5G technology to help musicians jam together virtually with minimal latency
Based in Mumbai, the startup plans to expand across India and then globally, targeting cities where 5G has rolled out.
salestechstar.com
Innovation as a Daily Practice is Key to Achieving Digital Transformation
Global firms across economic sectors are expected to spend more than $10 trillion on digital transformation initiatives, yet more than 70% will fail. In today’s accelerated, digital-first economy, revenue growth for digitally empowered enterprises is 1.8 times higher than for digital laggards. A proven roadmap for successful digital transformation...
SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards to Elevate Online Tire Buying Experience
BENSALEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Forwarding its commitment to creating a “way simple, way better” tire replacement experience, SimpleTire is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk ’s Golden, Silver, and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. SimpleTire carries thousands of tires from over 300 tire brands, offering expertise, insights and tips to help customers make confident tire-buying decisions. Car Talk’s tire ratings will highlight tires awarded for excellence across the All Season, Performance, Truck, Car/Sedan, SUV/Crossover, Minivan, and Winter categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005493/en/ SimpleTire becomes the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN Announces Asset Management Industry’s SaaS-based AI Platform for Modern Distribution
TIFIN, the wealth AI platform known for its engaging experiences to enable better outcomes, has launched a new platform, TIFIN AMP, that “addresses distribution frictions in the asset management industry.”. This new platform “combines marketing, data science and sales enablement capabilities to drive more intelligent and modern distribution.”
infomeddnews.com
How to Manage a Clinic Efficiently with Clinic Management Software
To determine whether you need to change the way you operate your medical facility, answer the following questions:. ● Is it difficult for your clinic staff to cope with existing administrative tasks?. ● Do your healthcare providers struggle to dedicate sufficient time to patient treatment?. ● Are you experiencing revenue...
