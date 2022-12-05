Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Healthline
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
Medical News Today
Cervical stenosis (CS) is the medical term for the narrowing of the spinal canal in the cervical or “neck” region of the spine. In CS, the upper part of the spinal canal becomes narrowed, compressing the spinal cord and nerve roots in this area. CS can cause various...
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, controls metabolism, which is how the body uses energy from food. When thyroid function is compromised, it can affect:. Hypothyroidism can make you feel sluggish, and if your body isn’t using food efficiently, it can lead to weight gain and obesity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, with “obesity class III” or “extreme obesity” characterized as a BMI of 40 or more.
Medical News Today
Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
Dr. Robert Abraham Dr. Robert Abraham of Exodus MedicalHighlights the Benefits of a Holistic Approach to Neuropathy Treatments OVIEDO, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — In a recent forum, Dr. Robert Abraham, founder of Exodus Medical, offered his insights on the management of
Millions of Americans live with acute and chronic pain that affects every aspect of their lives. Pain by itself is an important marker of how a patient is feeling and indicates what kind of medical intervention might be necessary. The healthcare industry needs a clinically acceptable way to objectively measure pain and since pain is a very complex mixture of biochemistry and genetics and it’s unlikely that a laboratory test that directly quantifies pain will be developed.
WNDU
(WNDU) - Lymphedema is a condition where fluid gets trapped in an arm or leg and causes swelling most often after cancer surgery to remove lymph nodes. Until recently, patients were told there was nothing they could do, except wear a compression sleeve to control the swelling. Now, surgeons have better options for some patients.
infomeddnews.com
To determine whether you need to change the way you operate your medical facility, answer the following questions:. ● Is it difficult for your clinic staff to cope with existing administrative tasks?. ● Do your healthcare providers struggle to dedicate sufficient time to patient treatment?. ● Are you experiencing revenue...
infomeddnews.com
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
infomeddnews.com
Very often it is difficult to get the desired care at home. In most cases, these services are limited and do not always correspond to your specific needs. That is why you should consider personal paid home care. But what is it and why may it be the best option for you? Let’s figure this out!
Medical News Today
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
infomeddnews.com
Paying cash to people with obesity for losing a specific amount of weight or completing weight-reducing activities works better than offering stand-alone free tools, such as weight-loss programs, diet books, and wearable fitness trackers, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the study tracked...
HealthCentral.com
A little DIY TLC can go a long way during a PsA flare. If you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), seeing your doctor or a specialist for medications that treat the underlying condition is important. But even with the right meds, you may still experience the occasional and often unexpected flare in joint pain. Fear not. Our experts shared things you can do right at home to ease the discomfort and get back on track.
Medical News Today
In a severe hip arthritis X-ray, the joint space is absent, which means the cartilage has worn away, and the bones can rub against each other. The X-ray also shows the development of bone spurs and deformity of the bones in the joint. Once hip arthritis progresses to a severe...
psychologytoday.com
Migraine and neck pain can be treated with physical therapy. Working through the complexities of this treatment can take time, which insurance companies often do not grant. Much of the physical therapy is "hands-on," but you must follow-up with regular stretches and exercises. Finding a physical therapist who specializes in...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Deep Blue Medical Advances said it has received an additional 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its T-Line Hernia Mesh for the sublay technique in open hernia surgery. This significantly expands the patient population that can be treated with T-Line and experience the unique benefits of its novel design and application.
