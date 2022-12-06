(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18 percent this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.

