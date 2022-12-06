Read full article on original website
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
WGAL
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
School buses from one Dauphin County district to be equipped with license plate readers
More than 120 school buses with the Central Dauphin School District will be made safer this winter, due to a new partnership with local law enforcement and the company Bus Patrol, aimed at preventing drivers from passing stopped school buses. The initiative out of Harrisburg is a new safety program...
travelawaits.com
Why We’re Considering Retiring In This Charming Pennsylvania Community
In March 2021, after retiring in Cuenca, Ecuador, for over 10 years, we stored our furnishings and began traveling full time in search of the ”next place.” Our journey thus far has taken us to popular expat destinations in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. But we’re also open...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
abc27.com
One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9. According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Names released of Lehigh Valley firefighters killed battling house blaze
Authorities have identified two Lehigh Valley firefighters killed Wednesday while they helped battle a three-alarm house blaze in Schuylkill County. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both members of the New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 in Lehigh County, died in the blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
WGAL
Fatal motorcycle crash in Manheim
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal crash in Manheim, Lancaster County, on Friday. The crash happened around 3:46 p.m. at Cider Press Road and Lebanon Road. Police said there were two vehicles involved and the coroner was called to the scene.
lebtown.com
Phillips will run with Bill Bering Jr. in bid for commissioner; Kuhn also to run again
Lebanon County Commissioner Chairman Robert Phillips, who announced on Nov. 23 his intention to seek a fourth term in office, announced Wednesday that he’s running a joint election campaign with a local businessman. Phillips and Bill Bering Jr. officially launched their joint campaign as Republican candidates in hopes of...
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
