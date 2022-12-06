ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Myerstown was seriously injured after a crash in Rapho Township on Friday, Dec. 9. According to police, officers with the Manheim Borough Police were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the intersection of Lebanon Road, also known as Route 72, and Cider Press Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Manheim

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal crash in Manheim, Lancaster County, on Friday. The crash happened around 3:46 p.m. at Cider Press Road and Lebanon Road. Police said there were two vehicles involved and the coroner was called to the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

