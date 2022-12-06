Read full article on original website
Massive chunks of ice crash through Diamond Bar family's home while they watched TV
Massive chunks of ice crashed through the roof of a Diamond Bar family's home while they were watching TV as SoCal continues to see winter weather.
Antelope Valley Press
Hollywood mountain lion to be caught, studied
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, will be captured and given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills, wildlife officials said, Thursday. “P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed...
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
NBC Los Angeles
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
Antelope Valley Press
Magic returns to BLVD for Christmas fest
LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season. The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
Antelope Valley Press
Mojave will celebrate its tree-lighting on Saturday
MOJAVE — Residents are invited to come celebrate the holidays, on Saturday, with the Mojave Tree Lighting. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O St.
Antelope Valley Press
Vets present holiday toys to ‘CHiPs for Kids’
LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol got some love from the Antelope Valley veterans community, Thursday, with a robust donation to CHP’s “CHiPs for Kids” holiday toy giveaway. Toys that had been gathered since spring were dropped off at the Lancaster CHP station on Avenue I,...
A New Wing Concept May Come to Washington Boulevard
What Now Los Angeles recently obtained intel suggesting the emergence of an eatery called Mr. Honey Wings
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
KCET
Here Are Three of the Most Unusual Places Where Crime Is Happening in L.A.
This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. News reports are full of crime stories. Most incidents happen in expected places, from a burglary in a liquor store to a shooting on a street corner. But that’s not always the case. The Los Angeles Police Department makes a record...
Antelope Valley Press
Cleaning up the city’s streets
PALMDALE — The city’s “Say It, Don’t Spray It” anti-graffiti campaign, launched in July, is entering a new phase as city employees are taking to the streets to help clean up graffiti wherever it occurs. This “boots-on-the-ground” effort began, on Monday, as city employees received...
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
spectrumnews1.com
Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
spectrumnews1.com
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves gun dealer permit
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales. United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to...
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
