Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Hollywood mountain lion to be caught, studied

LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, will be captured and given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills, wildlife officials said, Thursday. “P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard

A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'

Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Magic returns to BLVD for Christmas fest

LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season. The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mojave will celebrate its tree-lighting on Saturday

MOJAVE — Residents are invited to come celebrate the holidays, on Saturday, with the Mojave Tree Lighting. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O St.
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Vets present holiday toys to ‘CHiPs for Kids’

LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol got some love from the Antelope Valley veterans community, Thursday, with a robust donation to CHP’s “CHiPs for Kids” holiday toy giveaway. Toys that had been gathered since spring were dropped off at the Lancaster CHP station on Avenue I,...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cleaning up the city’s streets

PALMDALE — The city’s “Say It, Don’t Spray It” anti-graffiti campaign, launched in July, is entering a new phase as city employees are taking to the streets to help clean up graffiti wherever it occurs. This “boots-on-the-ground” effort began, on Monday, as city employees received...
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Council approves gun dealer permit

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales. United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting

There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
ALTADENA, CA

