Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony...
Joe Mixon Off Bengals Injury Report Ahead of Browns Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is off the injury report and is expected to start on Sunday against the Browns, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Mixon cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol after missing the last two games due to a...
Jalen Mills, Jakobi Meyers Status Revealed: Patriots-Cardinals Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 14 matchup in Glendale. The Pats and the Cards are set to square off on Monday night, Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.
Report: NFL Fines Ja’Marr Chase for Taunting Penalty Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The NFL fined Ja'Marr Chase for his taunting penalty against the Chiefs this past Sunday. According to Tom Pelisserro, Chase got clipped with a $15,914 fine for the gesture he directed at the Chiefs Secondary. The Bengal star wide receiver finished the contest with 7 catches for...
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action
Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
Doug Pederson on Titans: ‘If You Can’t Get Up for These Games, You Need To Find Something Else To Do’
The Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn't need anything pointed out to them to motivate them this week. They should already know. The pressure should already be felt. At least, that is what Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees as his team prepares to fight for their playoff lives vs. the Tennessee Titans, a bitter AFC South rival with a three-game lead ahead of the Jaguars entering Week 14.
Cowboys vs. Texans: How Eagles Can Help Dallas Stop RB Dameon Pierce
The Dallas Cowboys have faced no shortage of star running backs as of late. But in matchups that, on paper, seem to be unfavorable for a middling Cowboys run defense, trends have been tossed aside. The Cowboys (9-3) will now face a star in the making on Sunday at AT&T...
NFL Draft Profile: Austin Aune, Quarterback, North Texas Mean Green
NFL Draft Profile: Austin Aune, Quarterback, North Texas Mean Green
Ben McAdoo Takes the Blame for Carolina’s Offensive Struggles
The Carolina Panthers have had their fair share of struggles on the offensive side of the ball this season. They enter Week 14 ranked 25th in points per game (19.2), 29th in yards per game (291.3), 32nd in plays per game (56.4), 31st in 3rd down conversions (27.1%), 22nd in yards per play (5.2), 29th in passing yards per game (174.6), and 17th in rushing yards per game (116.8).
Five Things the 49ers Need to Know About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This Sunday, the 49ers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have been surprisingly mediocre despite having a good defense, good weapons on offense and the greatest quarterback of his era. To find out more about the Buccaneers and their matchup with the 49ers, I spoke to David Harrison, who...
Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Fined Over $6K For Viral Touchdown Celebration
The NFL fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for his viral twerking touchdown celebration from last Sunday's win over the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero. After scoring a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Mattison faked a hamstring injury and twerked in the end zone, a celebration inspired by NWSL player Lo'eau LaBonta. It went viral, generating millions and millions of views across various social media platforms.
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true ...
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools: USC Trojans make history
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Thunder Take Bulky Forward in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In the latest iteration of his 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the Thunder selecting Jarace Walker with the 11th overall pick. Wasserman says the 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect “has been able to spark NBA imaginations” due to his “live-dribble flashes”, “overwhelming defensive pressure” and early returns with regard to his 3-point shooting ability.
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 14 Game vs. Eagles
The New York Giants made two standard elevations from their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But it's the moves they didn't make which are telling. Cornerback Zyon Gilbert and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson were the standard practice squad elevations. Gilbert made his NFL...
