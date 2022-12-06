Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Healthcare District again at full strength with new additions
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors is officially at full strength, with the swearing-in of three directors, on Friday. Returning incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna and former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer each took the oath of office before family, friends and hospital staff.
Antelope Valley Press
Vets present holiday toys to ‘CHiPs for Kids’
LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol got some love from the Antelope Valley veterans community, Thursday, with a robust donation to CHP’s “CHiPs for Kids” holiday toy giveaway. Toys that had been gathered since spring were dropped off at the Lancaster CHP station on Avenue I,...
Antelope Valley Press
Magic returns to BLVD for Christmas fest
LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season. The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves gun dealer permit
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales. United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County honors unclaimed dead
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County hosted a ceremony, Thursday, to mark the burial of 1,624 people who died, in 2019, but whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. The service included blessings from a range of faiths honoring the unclaimed dead, whose cremated remains were placed...
Antelope Valley Press
High school District will spend for shade structures
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend about $5.6 million on seven shade structures for outdoor physical education weight room equipment. The District will “piggyback” on a bid awarded by the Fullerton Joint Union High School District. Piggyback bids are used when contract items are identical to the District’s specifications.
Antelope Valley Press
Mojave will celebrate its tree-lighting on Saturday
MOJAVE — Residents are invited to come celebrate the holidays, on Saturday, with the Mojave Tree Lighting. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O St.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City again delays decision on new budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council took its first look at the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, on Thursday, but postponed any decision on it until January, when a new Council is seated and additional information is provided. The draft budget presented, for the fiscal year that...
Antelope Valley Press
Hollywood mountain lion to be caught, studied
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, will be captured and given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills, wildlife officials said, Thursday. “P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County mask mandate looms after COVID spike
LOS ANGELES — As expected, Los Angeles County moved, Thursday, into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. The county had been in the US Centers for...
Antelope Valley Press
Embattled councilman attends city meeting after scandal
LOS ANGELES — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León attended his first City Council meeting, Friday, in nearly two months since a scandal broke over racist remarks by elected officials. Three Council members walked out after de León showed up, including Mike Bonin, whose Black son was...
Antelope Valley Press
Beloved World War II vet Moore, 100, dies
LANCASTER — Louis E. Moore, late-in-life author and veteran of World War II who became a prominent figure in the Antelope Valley veterans community has died, a little more than a month past his 100th birthday. Moore passed peacefully after a brief decline attended to by his caregiver, Gabriella...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County loses its bid for contempt hearing
LOS ANGELES — A judge has denied on procedural grounds a request by attorneys for Los Angeles County that a hearing be scheduled on whether to hold former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his ex-undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission and testify about alleged deputy cliques.
Antelope Valley Press
Dad charged in daughter’s death
LONG BEACH — An Inglewood man was charged, Wednesday, with killing his 1-year-old daughter, who was found in the Los Angeles River, authorities said. Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. He appeared in court, Wednesday, but his arraignment was continued to January, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete tops Tehachapi in tournament
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team cruised to a 76-35 victory over Tehachapi in the North Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Bakersfield. “We played really solid on defense and carried the basketball well,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We shot it well, too.”
Antelope Valley Press
Rodriguez Katz leads Highland with 4 goals
LANCASTER — Jakob Rodriguez Katz scored all four of Highland’s goals in a 4-1 victory over Antelope Valley in a Golden League game on Wednesday. Katz scored one goal in the first half, as the Bulldogs (2-0-1 GL) led 1-0 at halftime, and put in his other three goals in the second half.
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete headed to tournament title game
BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team pulled away from Stockdale in the second half for a 64-56 victory in the semifinals of the North Tournament on Friday in Bakersfield. “That’s the best game we’ve played this year,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said, adding Stockdale was the best team...
Antelope Valley Press
Bulldogs shut out Eagles
PALMDALE — The Highland girls soccer team had a dominating first half in its Golden League match against Lancaster on Thursday night. The Bulldogs scored three goals in the first half, dominating possession and shutting out the Eagles. It was more than enough to propel Highland to a 4-0 victory at Highland High School.
Antelope Valley Press
Knight holds off Littlerock in tight league matchup
LITTLEROCK — The Knight and Littlerock boys basketball teams had a defensive battle in their Golden League game at Littlerock High on Friday night. The Hawks made more defensive stops in the final two minutes, holding the Lobos scoreless for the last two minutes and three seconds, and hanging on for a 52-50 victory at Littlerock High School.
