Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/8
OT Taylor Moton (rest) S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Bengals Safety Heavily Fined For Faking Injury Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The NFL took notice of a certain between-play move Cincinnati pulled against the Chiefs last Sunday. According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for faking an injury late in the first half. The Chiefs had first and goal at Cincinnati's one-yard line...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year
Just days after being claimed by the Rams off of waivers, Baker Mayfield came off the bench for the team’s second drive of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders, and ultimately led the team on a feverish fourth quarter comeback win, 17–16. With Matthew Stafford on injured...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beware of the Blitz: Wink Martindale, Giants Will Be Coming After Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes reputations can be overblown but in the case of Don “Wink” Martindale, the notoriety is the real deal. No one in 2022 calls blitz more than the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. To that end, SI.com’s Eagles Today asked one of Philadelphia’s offensive coaches if...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Confidence’: Super Bowl-Bound? Jason Witten Makes Prediction
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl 26 years ago. The Cowboys' best tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten, believes this year's team has the special makings to finally again hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air with confetti in their hair. "Man, I think (the...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch
Bears coach Matt Eberflus loves the fight in his team. As they reached this week's bye, they have managed to stay close until the end in all but a few games without the overall talent level required to push through out of a tailspin at the end to close games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Tremendous’ Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas to See Big Workload vs. Panthers?
The Seattle Seahawks have battled injury woes at the running back position throughout the season, but DeeJay Dallas isn't going to let that slow him down. A former seventh-round draft pick who's carved out a consistent role on special teams, Dallas' journey is marked by toughness - and his play style only further supports that.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Challenge’ in OBJ Signing Revealed by McCarthy
FRISCO - At some point, this wasn't going to be about plane rides, basketball games and fancy dinners. At some point, along with the contract discussions that have not gone Odell Beckham Jr.'s way, there was always going to be something else. When?. Beckham himself is now talking about not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Russell Wilson’s Regression Illustrated by New Historical Stat
It's been an ugly, exasperating season for the Denver Broncos. The depths of this season's failure are only truly plumbed when juxtaposed with the wild offseason excitement of the Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos not only gave up multiple first and second-round draft picks to acquire Wilson from Seattle, but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Things Saints Should Do Over Final Four Games
The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week with a putrid 4-9 record. Their only remaining chance at the playoffs is if they win their last four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 4 of their next five, the Carolina Panthers lose two of their remaining five (they play the Saints once), and the Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans in Week 15. In other words, Dennis Allen has a better chance at winning Coach of the Year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?
Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
Comments / 0