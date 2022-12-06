The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...

1 HOUR AGO