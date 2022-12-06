ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

McVay: Mayfield Likely Rams Starter to Finish Year

Just days after being claimed by the Rams off of waivers, Baker Mayfield came off the bench for the team’s second drive of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders, and ultimately led the team on a feverish fourth quarter comeback win, 17–16. With Matthew Stafford on injured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Challenge’ in OBJ Signing Revealed by McCarthy

FRISCO - At some point, this wasn't going to be about plane rides, basketball games and fancy dinners. At some point, along with the contract discussions that have not gone Odell Beckham Jr.'s way, there was always going to be something else. When?. Beckham himself is now talking about not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch

Bears coach Matt Eberflus loves the fight in his team. As they reached this week's bye, they have managed to stay close until the end in all but a few games without the overall talent level required to push through out of a tailspin at the end to close games.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates Fined for Faking Injury Against Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals safety may think twice about faking an injury next time he's out there. The NFL has fined Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report. The league is putting an emphasis on stopping teams from stalling near the end of...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Tremendous’ Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas to See Big Workload vs. Panthers?

The Seattle Seahawks have battled injury woes at the running back position throughout the season, but DeeJay Dallas isn't going to let that slow him down. A former seventh-round draft pick who's carved out a consistent role on special teams, Dallas' journey is marked by toughness - and his play style only further supports that.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Confidence’: Super Bowl-Bound? Jason Witten Makes Prediction

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl 26 years ago. The Cowboys' best tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten, believes this year's team has the special makings to finally again hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air with confetti in their hair. "Man, I think (the...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Russell Wilson’s Regression Illustrated by New Historical Stat

It's been an ugly, exasperating season for the Denver Broncos. The depths of this season's failure are only truly plumbed when juxtaposed with the wild offseason excitement of the Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos not only gave up multiple first and second-round draft picks to acquire Wilson from Seattle, but...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Things Saints Should Do Over Final Four Games

The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week with a putrid 4-9 record. Their only remaining chance at the playoffs is if they win their last four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 4 of their next five, the Carolina Panthers lose two of their remaining five (they play the Saints once), and the Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans in Week 15. In other words, Dennis Allen has a better chance at winning Coach of the Year.
ATLANTA, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Acclimating To Bench Gig

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook appears to be comfortable with his new role on a suddenly-competitive L.A. roster, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register writes. Goon notes that the 34-year-old former All-Star and MVP appears to have finally, fully bought in to the gig, after appearing initially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?

Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

