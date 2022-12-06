With volume disappearing and a weak attempt to move higher, MATIC’s momentum has shifted bearish. MATIC’s price action is completing a head and shoulder formation, with the right shoulder being formed at the time of this post. This puts the price in a downtrend in the near term. For this reason, MATIC may soon test the support at $0.86 or even $0.74 if this formation holds true. The key support remains at the $1 psychological level.

2 DAYS AGO