MATIC Battles With $0.9 But is Another Drop Incoming? (Polygon Price Analysis)
With volume disappearing and a weak attempt to move higher, MATIC’s momentum has shifted bearish. MATIC’s price action is completing a head and shoulder formation, with the right shoulder being formed at the time of this post. This puts the price in a downtrend in the near term. For this reason, MATIC may soon test the support at $0.86 or even $0.74 if this formation holds true. The key support remains at the $1 psychological level.
ETH Approaches Critical Resistance but Bearish On-Chain Signal Flashes (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price is currently facing crucial resistance, and the current focus is to surpass it. A successful breakout from this level could potentially result in bullish momentum in the near term. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Ethereum’s price has been forming a descending flag price pattern over...
Marathon Digital Considers Acquiring Compute North (Report)
Marathon supposedly hired Guggenheim Partners and Weil Gotshal & Manges to discuss a possible weighing bid for Compute North. One of the largest cryptocurrency miners – Marathon Digital – has reportedly hired restructuring specialists to clarify its exposure to the troubled data center Compute North Holdings. Marathon will...
Crypto Price Analysis Dec-9: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and LTC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Litecoin. In the past week, Ethereum consolidated its price above the key support at $1,240 by moving sideways, which did not allow it to diverge much compared to seven days ago. However, this price action made a higher low which could be interpreted as bullish.
Bitcoin Stagnates Below $17K as Extreme Fear Returns to Crypto (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market returned to a state of extreme fear as Bitcoin continues to stagnate below $17K. The cryptocurrency market has failed to produce any meaningful movements in the past 24 hours and is found more or less where it was yesterday. This includes Bitcoin, which continues to trade below...
DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live
[PR – Singapore, Singapore, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire]. DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications to everyone, has officially activated the much-anticipated Grand Central hard fork on its network at 01 AM EST on Thursday, December 8th on Block Height 2,479,000.
Ren Protocol Users Face Potential Losses During Post-Alameda Wind Down
Users of the blockchain bridge are encouraged to quickly redeem their tokens before they potentially lose all value. Users of the Alameda-backed Ren Protocol risk losing their money if they don’t take immediate action, warned the project team over Twitter on Thursday. The cross-chain bridge said the upcoming upgrade...
After Binance, CryptoCom Reveals Proof of Reserves
CryptoCom has provided proof of reserves for nine crypto assets, using the same auditor as Binance. CryptoCom is the latest exchange to provide proof of reserves amid soaring demand for industry transparency stemming from FTX’s collapse. The audit found that its customers’ balances for multiple top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin...
100 BTC To Be Won in MEXC’s World Cup Futures Trading Competition – Dec2022
As the final eight teams: Croatia, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal, England, and France enter the quarter-finals, the World Cup is looking to be increasingly fierce and interesting!. During the same period, MEXC’s “World Cup 2022 Futures Trading Competition” will be available to all Futures traders. As mentioned on the...
Amber Group Slows Down Expansion Plans on Bear Market Worries (Report)
Amber Group supposedly secured only $50 million of its planned $100 million funding round. Amber Group reportedly raised just half of its $100 million funding round and halted its global expansion efforts due to the ongoing bear market. The company recently laid off a portion of its staff after previously...
Huobi Calls Bitcoin and Ether Bottoms, Predicts Recovery After Q1 2023
Bitcoin and ether could sink to $15,000 and $1,000, respectively, before starting a price rally after Q1 next year. Huobi Research, an affiliate of Huobi Global, estimated in its Global Crypto Annual 2022-2023 Report that the prices of bitcoin and ether will start surging after the first quarter of 2023. Until then, they might find a bottom at $15,000 and $1,000, respectively.
SBF Could Have Reportedly Been Involved in Terra’s Collapse, Do Kwon Chips In
Bankman-Fried could have supposedly played a role in the crash of UST and LUNA. The former CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) – might also be involved in Terra’s crash. Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation to determine whether he manipulated trades that led to the collapse of UST and LUNA earlier this year.
