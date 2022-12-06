Circadian Cocktails, Savory Sips, Frivolous Flavors, and More Are Shaping Spirits Consumption in 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 6, 2022 – Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held spirits company, releases its fourth annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, forecasting key trends impacting cocktail consumption and the spirits business in 2023. The report is created in collaboration with The Future Laboratory (TFL) and draws from external research and Bacardi-led consumer surveys and bartender insights to share the newfound undertones that will impact everything from tastes and timings to venues and occasions that people anticipate embracing in the coming year.

“As 2023 arrives, we see people adapt to the shifts around them, and the onus is on brands to find innovative ways to captivate and delight their audiences,” says Brenda Fiala, Global Vice President of Strategy, Insights & Analytics at Bacardi. “As cocktail culture flourishes, people are seeking inspiration from the new flavors, sensations, and experiences they’re seeing in bars and restaurants and using these to deepen their enjoyment in the creation of cocktails.”

Here are the macro-trends defining how, what, where, and why consumers will be sipping spirits in 2023:

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ ® rum, GREY GOOSE ® vodka, PATRÓN ® tequila, DEWAR’S ® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® gin, MARTINI ® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES ® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S ® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN ® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF ® vodka. Founded over 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

