ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Pampering a Trap Cardio instructor who helps people find the fun in fitness

By Reba Hollingsworth
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjDX8_0jYyGFlb00

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth had a big surprise for Trap Cardio instructor and owner, Ashley Redwood this week.

Redwood is known as A.D to those enduring her energetic class. She thought CBS 6 was doing a story about weight loss and the holidays, but instead we were showing her a little love.

"Trap Cardio is a dance fitness format that I created," Redwood said. The hour-long dance fitness class mixes strength training to hip-hop and other music genres.

"I actually speak to an under-represented community which, where I'm from, once we surpass adolescence, we remove our attachment to fitness. People talk about nutrition deserts. We don't talk about fitness deserts," Redwood said.

Redwood has talked openly about her weight loss journey. At one point, she weighed 325 pounds. In the beginning as fitness instructor, Redwood said she had a fear of being thought of as a "fat teacher."

She often reminds her class that she's been where they have been and she's felt what they have felt. Redwood decided to be the instructor that she needed for herself and created Trap Cardio.

"Body positivity means we're going to love ourselves where we are right now as we aspire to be great," Redwood said.

"Miss Ashley thought we were doing a story on weight loss and the holidays and all of that stuff. But we're actually here to surprise you," Hollingsworth said before class began Monday night.

"What," Redwood said in disbelief as the class cheered.

"At CBS 6 we have something that's called CBS 6 Gives. This is our giving month. We hear you do so much in the community and you left your job in forensics to start this not only for your journey, but for everybody's journey. So, we just wanted to bless you and love you," Hollingsworth said.

The crowded class cheered and recorded the big surprise with their cellphones.

"I have a little gift card so you can go pamper yourself because I know how much you do for so many other people," Hollingsworth said.

"Oh my goodness," Redwood said with tears in her eyes. "Thank you so much, y'all. I love what I do. This is my life's purpose. I fight for it to no end. Just thank you."

Trap Cardio is located in Richmond at 10 E Franklin Street near the YMCA. The classes are Monday's at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays at 6:30 a.m. and Saturday's at 8 a.m.

You can join a class by visiting the website: trap-cardio.com .

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Margaret Minnicks

'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia

The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
urbanviewsrva.com

Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA

Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy