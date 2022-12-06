Read full article on original website
Idaho Eyewitness: Murdered Students 'Ditched' Guy at Food Truck That Night
Two of the Idaho Universities students stabbed to death may have "ditched" a man the night before, according to an eyewitness.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says
The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
Athena Strand’s grandfather forgives FedEx driver who allegedly killed her
The grandfather of a 7-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a FedEx driver said that although he wants “five minutes alone in a cell with the psycho,” he forgives the heartless suspect. Grandfather Mark Strand, whose granddaughter Athena Strand was found dead in Boyd, shared his anguish after her alleged killer, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. “This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in...
Couple Fight Shark 50 ft From Shore, Wife Feared Dead: 'Totally Missing'
The husband returned to shore but only the wife's bathing suit and snorkel have been recovered.
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Locks on Idaho college house were fixed weekend before killings, victim’s mom says
One of the four slain University of Idaho students had her father visit and fix a lock in the house the weekend before she and her friends were brutally murdered, her mother said in a new interview. Xana Kernodle’s father had visited and fixed a lock on the house during a visit the first week of November, her mom Cara Denise Northington told NewsNation Friday. The distraught mother wasn’t sure whether the updated lock was on the Moscow home’s front door or on Kernodle’s bedroom — each of the six bedrooms has its own coded lock — but was certain Kernodle’s father...
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
Madame Noire
Shanquella Robinson’s So-Called ‘Friends’ Planned Funeral Outfits With Her Mother
Shanquella Robinson’s mother said those who traveled with her late daughter to Mexico were picking their funeral outfits shortly after the 25-year-old’s death. Sallamondra Robinson alleges the “friends” who went to San Jose del Cabo with Shanquella chatted with her about what they would wear to Shanquella’s homegoing service.
'Boy in the Box' Joseph Augustus Zarelli Has Living Siblings 60 Years Later
Police have identified the "Boy in the Box," whose body was first discovered in February 1957.
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
JetBlue passenger held a razor blade to the neck of woman next to him while she was watching a movie, prosecutors say
The man was charged with Carrying a Weapon on an Aircraft and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon after the New York to Utah flight.
Mother Walks In On Daughter's Roommate Being Intimate In The Living Room, Then Gets An Angry Email From The Roommate's Parents!
Reddit users debate whether the mother was in the wrong for entering the property.
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot
Investigators say sextortion was a driving factor in a former Virginia State Trooper's kidnapping of a California teen and the murder of her family.Nov. 30, 2022.
School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report
The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
Idaho Police Release Biggest Breakthrough Yet in Murder Case
Kenneth Mains, a former law enforcement official, told Newsweek that the new information released by police "is a big revelation."
Slain Idaho Students Might Have 'Enraged' the Killer, Says Ex-FBI Profiler
One of the four victims reportedly had "significantly more brutal" injuries, but an expert says it's important not to "overinterpret" the information.
Notorious waterfall claims another victim after tourist swinging off a rope vanishes underwater after coming up for a single breath
A popular waterfall in Queensland has been the site of another fatal tragedy after an international student drowned. Abin Philip, 24, was spending his final days in Australia travelling the state's picturesque Sunshine Coast when he visited Gardners Falls on Monday with friends. The international student, who had just finished...
California Dad Accused of Fatally Throwing His 1-Year-Old Daughter Off Bridge
A young California father has been charged with murder after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. Jayveyon Louis Burley, 22, had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house Sunday evening, but when he returned to the house he shared with his mother, he only had one. Burley’s mother called police to alert them the 1-year-old child, Leilani Dream Burley, was missing, and they eventually found her dead body in the river. The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, told KABC that Burley “was angry” when he came to pick up the kids, but she didn’t think it was out of the norm. She accused Burley of throwing the child off of a bridge, killing her. “He threw her off the bridge,” Hull told KABC. “I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?” Burley had previously been arrested in 2018 after he and two others allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza, holding workers at gunpoint. He’s been charged with one count of murder and one count of child endangerment for the death of his daughter.Read it at Law & Crime
